Highlights KSI impressed in the fight against Tommy Fury despite losing, landing more power punches throughout the match.

Fury threw more punches overall, but KSI was more accurate, connecting with a higher percentage of his punches.

The fight was close and lacked substantial hits from both fighters, raising questions about Fury's boxing pedigree and leaving room for future matchups for both KSI and Fury.

The post-fight stats from the six-round clash between Tommy Fury and KSI in Manchester have been released, and they seem to back up claims that the latter was actually the more impressive of the two, even in defeat.

Both promised to knock each other out in the dramatic build up to the fight, but neither landed much of anything over the course of six rounds. KSI was content on repeating the same leaping right hand and Fury — the one who is a professional boxer — was unable to figure out how to counter the strategy.

The stats were provided by CompuBox, and they show that although Fury was victorious, he was not the busier of the two in a clash riddled with more clinching than fighting.

Punch stats from KSI vs Tommy Fury

Over the first three rounds of the fight, KSI landed 10 more power punches than Tommy Fury (23-13). At the end of the fight, KSI still held a 35-27 advantage in power punches landed. Fury out-landed KSI in the third, fourth, and sixth round, but was deducted a point for hitting the back of KSI’s head in the second. Despite the deduction, the judges awarded Fury the decision.

It is also shown that although Fury threw more punches in total (159-124), he was a lot less accurate, only one more punch connected than those of the YouTuber (39-38), so in terms of percentage, KSI was actually more accurate, connecting with 31% of his punches compared to 25% for Fury.

KSI even earned good reviews from some of boxing's elite, along with others in the fight scene. Chris Eubank Jr believed the wrong man won, saying: "KSI landed more shots, pushed the pace more, and boxed better. For KSI to go in there and do six competitive rounds with this guy, in a fight a lot of people thought he won, it's a huge thing."

Conor McGregor was also impressed with KSI, posting (and since deleting) on his X page:' "Ya know what. Me and KSI is an exciting fight. A juicy nixer I used to call them back when I was a plumber now I’m on the lambo yacht he’s in a huracan."

Total Punches Thrown Per Round KSI Tommy Fury Round 1 27 24 Round 2 24 21 Round 3 16 26 Round 4 16 31 Round 5 25 26 Round 6 16 31

KSI had a simple plan of keeping his quick hands low, lunging with a jab, and then grabbing onto his opponent. It was hardly sophisticated stuff, but Fury looked totally unable to solve the puzzle, and could never get his jab working convincingly, nor bring his superior size to bear.

For all the goodwill that Fury built up by defeating Jake Paul earlier this year, his boxing pedigree goes back into question by being unable to find the mark against KSI. It wasn’t a robbery as KSI proclaimed it was, but the fight was close due to neither fighter landing anything of substance.

What is next for KSI & Tommy Fury?

As for what is next for the pair, Fury has hinted that he would like to take on Logan Paul having already defeated his brother Jake earlier this year. His father John, however, declared that his son will 'take on whoever has the most followers.'

KSI, meanwhile, earlier this week revealed three names he would like to step into the ring with in the future. He said: “I know after this fight (vs Fury), I’m probably going to feel a little bit lost and think, ‘I'm going to need something to excite me again.' And just going to figure it out, whether that’s a fight with Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, whatever, we’ll see."