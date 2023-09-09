Highlights Fury confidently claims that his fight with KSI will be an easy win for him, stating that there is a clear difference between fighting a YouTuber and a professional boxer. He guarantees that KSI's life will be ruined, and he will leave in an ambulance.

The interview becomes more entertaining and less serious as both Fury and his father react to a pre-recorded video of KSI threatening Tommy. They respond as though KSI can hear them, adding humour to the situation.

The rivalry between the two fighters has escalated, with Tommy's father even flipping tables during a press conference. Fury believes the fight will be an easy victory for him, predicting a knockout within four rounds.

KSI and Tommy Fury are set to clash in Manchester in October, and if a recent satellite face-to-face is anything to go by, this could be a more interesting bout than it has any right to be.

Fury was appearing via video on ITV's Good Morning Britain, promoting the bout with YouTuber KSI, but it didn't take long for controversy to kick in as Fury claimed: “This is an easy win for me, I’m training like I’m training for an undisputed world title fight.

“When I jump in the ring with KSI, he will quickly realise that fighting a YouTuber is completely different to fighting a professional boxer. This is a message for KSI. Cut all of that fancy talk out, the laughs and all the stupid bandanas, whatever you want to do… come October 14, his life will be ruined.

“All his singing, podcasting, his business, it will all be finished, as mark my words, he’ll be leaving Manchester Arena in an ambulance. I can quite clearly guarantee it.”

Host Kate Garraway was clearly taken aback by the ambulance comment. Either that, or she wasn't used to the style of promo that Fury was using. TNT was then joined by his father John, who had previously claimed that Fury would 'punch KSI so hard he would urinate himself.'

KSI's bizarre pre-recorded message to Tommy Fury

Elsewhere in the interview, Tommy and John had an interesting reaction to a video of KSI threatening the reality star ahead of their fight – responding to the pre-recorded message like he could hear them.

Hosts Kate and Ben Shephard played the video for the father and son during their interview, and while Tommy sat back with his arms folded, John began shouting back at the video as though it could hear him, repeatedly calling him a ‘human pineapple.’

"These boys are bred on what you see there. He's acting a part out, this is real-life everyday stuff for us, it's a walk in the park." John added: "I'm enjoying it, Tommy's enjoying it, the fans are, but make no mistake about it, KSI can look in as much shape as he wants.

By the time it got to this point, the whole thing was getting harder to be taken seriously. Before long, Tommy was talking back to the video too, laughing along as KSI went completely over the top with threats including that the day of the fight would always be the worst day of Tommy’s life.

Dad John already helped to raise the heat between the two fighters as their latest press conference to promote the fight descended into chaos when he began flipping tables on stage.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

YouTube star KSI, 30, has fought several times, notably drawing with Logan Paul in 2018 then beating him in 2019, and most recently fighting Joe Fournier to a no contest. KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) knocked out Fournier with an illegal elbow in May, and the result was later overturned.

Fury has described the upcoming bout as "easy money" and said he will knock KSI out "inside four rounds."