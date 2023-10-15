Highlights Tommy Fury won the fight against KSI by majority decision, but there may have been a scoring error by one of the judges.

A photo of the scorecards revealed that one judge, Rafael Ramos, made a mistake in his adding up and should have scored it in favour of Fury.

KSI was unhappy with the outcome, claiming he was "robbed" and pointing to stats that showed his punch accuracy was better.

Tommy Fury defeated KSI by majority decision last night, but it appears there may have been an oversight on the part of the ringside judges who witnessed the fight in Manchester.

The six-round contest, which contained a lot more clinching than actual punching, went the way of the judges, after neither man was able to gain a decisive victory. However, it seems one judge may have miscalculated his scoring.

Errors in the judges' scorecards for KSI vs Tommy Fury

A photo of the scorecards shows two of the judges scoring the bout 57-56, but the third judge, Rafael Ramos, made an error in his adding up. Ramos scored the bout as 57-57, however, adding up the round-by-round scores, he should have scored it 57-56 to Fury, similar to the other judges. Questions have also been raised over the scoring of the second round, with two judges scoring it 9-9 after Fury had a point deducted for punching KSI on the back of the head. Ramos scored it a 10-8 round in favour of KSI. This oversight meant that Fury won by majority decision, rather than the unanimous decision it would have been if the scoring was logged correctly.

KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, was not happy with the outcome of the fight, claiming he was 'robbed,' and stats provided by DAZN show that, although Fury edged the win, KSI connected with just one fewer punch than Fury, while his accuracy was significantly better. Fury had a point deducted in the second round after he punched KSI in the back of the head on more than one occasion.

Fury declared after the bout that he was done fighting YouTubers, although later claimed that 'if any of the Pauls want it, I welcome it with open arms.' He went on to add after the fight: "Listen, a lot went on in the buildup, I couldn't use my right hand for six weeks. I'm not an excuse maker, but I couldn't use my right hand. ... Listen, I fought my heart out. I fought my absolute heart out and that's all I can do. I said there'd never be another Tyson Fury. I'm just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be."

As for KSI, he was far from happy with the outcome, going as far as to tell Fury in the ring: "Robbery, it’s a robbery. How many jabs did you land? And you got a point off as well. You weren’t landing, you weren’t landing look at your face, look at your eyes. I understand, I’m the YouTuber and you’re the boxer, you have to win. The amount of times he hit me in the back of the head and the referee only gave one point, and he was doing it over and over. It’s outrageous. We’re gonna appeal. We need to appeal. I feel like I won that."

Judges' Scoring Judge 1 Judge 2 Judge 3 Round 1 10-9 KSI 10-9 KSI 10-9 KSI Round 2 9-10 Fury 9-9 10-9 KSI Round 3 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Round 4 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Round 5 9-10 Fury 10-9 KSI 9-10 Fury Round 6 10-9 KSI 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Final Score 56-57 Fury 56-57 Fury 57-57

Ramos, the official at the centre of the controversy, has been a ringside judge and referee since 1987, officiating many world title fights in his career. He has been inducted into both the San Antonio Boxing Hall of Fame and also the Boxing Hall of Fame in his native Puerto Rico.