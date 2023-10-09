Highlights KSI promises an explosive fight against Tommy Fury, confident that he will be more intense and leave Fury unable to walk after the fight.

Fury believes he will easily defeat KSI, citing his previous victory over Jake Paul as evidence of his skills.

The fight simulation suggests that while Fury is the favoured winner, KSI's underdog mentality could make the fight more closely contested.

Social media stars KSI and Tommy Fury will be going head-to-head this weekend in an epic showdown; a fight that has been highly anticipated and talked about in media for months.

KSI has promised an explosive fight against Fury, despite fellow social media sensation Jake Paul being defeated by Fury earlier this year. KSI has said: “He will feel the pressure way more than against Jake Paul. I’m very intense, and I will show it in the ring. Tommy was able to walk after the fight with Jake, he won’t be walking after fighting me, no man does.”

Fury responded saying: “I’ve already beaten Jake Paul and so all that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep. I’ll do that inside four rounds, this is easy money.”

All this noise around the fight has left fans around the world wondering how it will play out. Most are tipping Fury to win given his boxing experience and training, his recent win against Jake Paul only adds to his confidence going into this fight. But, there are few who have suggested that KSI might shock the world. His most recent victory, however, was overturned after replays showed that his second round blow to Joe Fournier actually came from his elbow. KSI will, therefore, come into this with a point to prove.

KSI vs Tommy Fury has been simulated

Now, fans can have their questions answered ahead of time as they have a unique chance to preview the fight thanks to Boxing Fight Simulations on YouTube, who have released a 24-minute video simulation of the battle.

As expected, the early rounds are jittery with no clear winner, both are quite evenly matched going touch for touch. Fury, though, has the slight advantage, landing more punches and demonstrating good technique in defence, weaving and bobbing around KSI’s counter punches. The rest of the fight continued in that vein with no one particularly dominating.

Then the action came in round eight, as Tommy Fury delivered a huge punch that sent KSI to the ground with just a minute and half to go. He returned to his feet trying desperately hard to respond, but Tommy Fury’s experience and discipline seemed to pay off as again he dodged the punches with impressive footwork. KSI’s late attempts were ultimately not enough and the judges unanimously ruled Fury the winner.

The simulation indicated that it might be a more closely contested fight than perhaps people originally thought, but generally agreeing with the majority of the public that Tommy Fury will be crowned champion. But, reality could be a completely different ball game, stranger things have happened and KSI’s underdog mentality might prove challenging to the dominant force of Fury.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

The fight will be taking place at Manchester’s AO Arena at 7pm on Saturday the 14th of October. Alongside this, the world will see WWE star Logan Paul returning to the ring to take on Dillon Danis, it’s a weekend you certainly don’t want to miss, especially given how personal the beef has got between Paul and Danis. It's a co-main event fight that could steal the entire show.