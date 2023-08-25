Ahead of their clash next month at the AO Arena in Manchester, KSI and Tommy Fury have revealed their incredible physiques via images released by DAZN, but it is extremely noticeable right away just how different their bodies are, with the latter being A LOT bigger than the former.

Earlier this week, the social media mega-stars faced off at the first press conference promoting their fight on the 14th of October. Since then, DAZN's boxing Twitter account has posted side-by-side images of the fighters, showing that they both look in top-tip condition as they continue their camps.

KSI & Tommy Fury physiques ahead of fight

KSI, who boasts a social media following of over 62 million followers across all platforms, has gone through several body transformations in the past while in and out of his training. In the photo, he appears shredded and arguably in the best shape of his entire career. If his physique is anything to go by, he is taking this fight as seriously as he ever has, attempting to defeat the only man who has bested his long-time rival Jake Paul.

Tommy, on the other hand, shows off a slightly different appearance, but equally impressive. The brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury rose to fame when he appeared on the reality TV show Love Island. There, he stunned fans with his incredible physique and won the heart of the nation as he finished in second place alongside partner Molly-Mae Hague. Fury appears to be bulkier than the two men, with a broader set of shoulders than his opponent. This may give insight into 'TNT's' approach in the bout, as he may look to use his additional size to his advantage.

Someone's 0 has got to go

Both KSI and Fury are undefeated going into their much-anticipated clash. KSI (4-0-1 in professional bouts) is coming off a controversial no contest against former professional boxer Joe Fournier. It seemed that KSI, real name JJ Olatunji, had delivered a brutal knockout in the second round of their contest to earn a decisive victory. Replays showed, however, that it was not a punch that sent his opponent to the mat. Rather, it was an accidental elbow that had connected. Upon review, KSI's win was overturned and declared a no contest.

Meanwhile, Fury (9-0) was last seen proving that he was a step above fellow influencer Jake Paul. Despite it being a fairly routine performance by the Englishman, he did find himself in some trouble after being knocked down by Paul in the final round.

Due to his experience in professional boxing and growing up as part of a famous boxing family, the pressure has been on Fury to prove he has world champion potential by dismantling the less-experienced influencers. His father John Fury previously stated that if Tommy had not defeated Jake Paul, he would have forced him to retire for bringing shame to the family name.

John himself was the star of the show during the recent press conference, becoming irate and flipping over a table. If that's anything to go by, we can expect fireworks when KSI and Fury finally face off.