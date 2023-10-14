Highlights Despite Tommy Fury being declared the winner against KSI, many boxing fans and KSI himself believe it was a clear case of robbery.

KSI listed multiple reasons why he believed he should have won, including a deducted point for Fury and the lack of punches landed by Fury.

While the official result stands, KSI plans to appeal the decision and is determined to challenge the outcome.

Tommy Fury has defeated KSI via decision, but it's a call that has not gone down well with many boxing fans around the world and The Nightmare himself, who was absolutely livid during his post-fight interview, claiming he was 'robbed' and that he won the fight.

After being asked by Ariel Helwani how he felt about the decision, KSI screamed 'ROBBERY' before going on to explain why he felt he won the fight, which then led to a minor verbal altercation between the two fighters, with Fury adamant he had done enough to win the fight on the scorecards, and KSI also convinced he had done enough.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer listed off numerous points that he felt meant he should've been crowned victor. The deducted point for Fury after too many punches to the back of KSI's head, the lack of punches landed from 'TNT', and also the general performance from both guys.

Although it's his own promotion, and it's sponsored by his own Prime energy drink, KSI clearly feels he was robbed by the officials sat ringside, and he's already claimed that they are going to appeal the result.

For now, however, in the record books it will say Tommy Fury defeated KSI, which means he has now beaten the two main players in influencer boxing in the shape of KSI and Jake Paul. What's next for 'TNT' only he will know, but right now he will surely be enjoying his evening and celebrating yet another big win in his professional career.

For KSI, though, it's a major case of 'what if?' It has to be said, he performed admirably and put on a really good showing considering he was going up against a professional boxer, and he could have a point against the result being harsh. Whether his appeal will be a success or yet, however, is up for debate.

As of this evening, it's a first loss for KSI in his boxing career and it's yet another tick in the win column for Tommy Fury, who isn't going to be disowned by his family just yet...