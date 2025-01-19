In one of the most bizarre match-ups in recent memory, KSI will box former Chelsea, Manchester City and England defender Wayne Bridge on the 29th of March.

The bout was officially announced during Saturday's Misfits Boxing 20 card in Manchester, with the duo entering the ring for their first face-off. However, once Bridge stepped through the ropes, it didn't take long until the pair had to be separated by security.

The 31-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer won his first four professional bouts, but hasn't fought since losing to Tommy Fury in October 2023. Ahead of his return to action, KSI wasted no time in laying into Bridge over his past.