Highlights KSI and Tommy Fury's long-standing feud will finally be settled in the ring this weekend after months of squabbling and verbal sparring.

KSI will be sporting a jaw-droppingly expensive mouthguard, valued at over £40,000, covered in diamonds and gold leaf.

This is the toughest challenge of KSI's boxing career so far, as Fury is unbeaten with nine wins, and KSI is the underdog in this contest.

As fight week has finally arrived for KSI and Tommy Fury, the time for talking will stop this weekend. The pair have participated in months of squabbling, verbal sparring if you like. It has become a feisty affair of late, and the fight cannot come quick enough for the pair to sort out their differences.

Boxers are well-versed when it comes to wearing outlandish ring gear, however, KSI will take that to a new level on Saturday night in Manchester. It has been revealed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer will wear what is described as 'the world's most expensive mouthguard.'

KSI's mouthguard vs Tommy Fury

The mouthguard, handcrafted by sports dental company SAFEJAWZ, is valued at over £40,000. The reason it's priced so high is because it is covered in high clarity diamonds and a 24-carat gold leaf. The mouthguard also has a bespoke design with intricate and technical features. It includes 108 high clarity GVS diamonds, which total almost four carats.

Hours of work went into the mouthguard's construction, which also contributes to its incredibly high valuation. It could be awkward for KSI should Fury send the mouthguard flying on Saturday.

Pictures of KSI's mouthguard have circulated on social media. It is black in colour and has PRIME written in green across the front. “This is the most detailed mouthguard I’ve ever seen, it’s just phenomenal. Big up SAFEJAWZ man. Just WOW," KSI said when reacting to the mouthguard.

Only a brave and confident person would wear something as bold as this, and it's fair to say KSI does not lack confidence! He will have to use every bit of his self-belief to be victorious on Saturday night. Fury is yet to lose a professional fight and has a record of nine wins out of nine, four of those wins coming via knockout.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

KSI's fight with Fury is undoubtedly the toughest test of his boxing career to date. The bout was inevitable after the pair had to be separated by The Nightmare's security team after his fight with Joe Fournier back in May. Since that night, there has been a constant war of words between the two.

The fight is part of a 'double main event' on the PRIME card, which also features Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. KSI and Fury will fight over six three-minute rounds and must not exceed 183lbs when they take to the scales on Friday afternoon.

KSI's boxing career has been positive so far, though, it is still in its infancy, and he will know this is by far his biggest fight to date. He is unsurprisingly the underdog in this contest, but that may work in his favour as there is very little expectation for a KSI victory.

Fans can watch the fight on DAZN, with the broadcast getting underway at 9pm on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester. Ring walks for KSI vs Fury are expected to commence at around 10:30pm, with the bell sounding shortly after.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Whatever the outcome on Saturday, it's fair to say there is a sense of relief the fight is now just days away. The pair can finally do their talking in the ring.