KSI appears willing to step in and fight Conor McGregor in a boxing-rules environment, as crossover rival Logan Paul moves on from the rumored — albeit unlikely — $500 million exhibition involving McGregor and Paul.

The Ambani family in India, which has a wealth of $44.8 billion according to Forbes, were intending to finance the unofficial event, according to the former two-weight UFC champ McGregor. Nobody from the Ambani family, though, ever confirmed they plan to provide funds. McGregor continued to amplify the exhibition through his social media account on X, particularly as speculation ran rampant regarding the purses involved as some posts claimed each athlete was going to bank a whopping $250 million.

The bout always seemed unlikely, especially due to Paul's status and commitments to world-leading professional wrestling firm WWE. Paul's former rival KSI could, in theory, replace him, however.

KSI & Conor McGregor's professional boxing records (as of 08/01/25) KSI Conor McGregor Fights 2 1 Wins 1 0 Losses 1 1 No contests 0 0

KSI Hints he'd Happily Fight Conor McGregor in Boxing