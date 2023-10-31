Highlights The recent frenzy of fights in the fighting world, including KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, has left fans needing a breather to digest all the action.

A recently surfaced clip from KSI backstage at the Tommy Fury fight shows him trying to intimidate Tyson Fury, but Tyson barely acknowledges it and wishes KSI good luck.

Despite the result of the fight, KSI's dedication to the sport and the interest of fighters like Tyson Fury in YouTube crossover boxing is a positive thing that brings new attention to the events. KSI may need to work on his intimidation skills if he faces someone like Tyson in the future.

The last few weeks have been absolutely stacked with what feels like non-stop action from the fighting world. First up we had KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, followed by an insane UFC 294 card in Saudi, which was then all rounded off with the epic battle between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou this past weekend. It's now time for fighting fans to take a quick breather and digest all the action and drama that has gone down in recent weeks.

An interesting clip has surfaced online this week, however, that has cast fans' eyes back to that crazy night in Manchester for KSI vs Tommy Fury, which now seems an age ago with all the fighting we've seen since. Of course, we know that the result of the fight caused major controversy, with Tommy Fury getting a very dubious unanimous decision victory from some judges who couldn’t quite do their maths correctly.

This clip, however, was taken before the drama unfolded inside the ring, and shows a cold and collected KSI backstage in his dressing room before the fight, getting his fists wrapped and final checks done before heading out. In then walks the man himself Tyson Fury, who in classic Tyson fashion has a smug look on his face as he enters the room, clearly on a mission to ruffle the feathers of his brother's opponent.

KSI tries his best to sound scary as he tells Tyson how he is about to "do a madness to your bro." But this is Tyson Fury we are talking about, who, with all respect to KSI, has probably heard much harsher words from some much scarier people in his career. Tyson laughs off KSI's statement, barely acknowledging it before wishing the YouTube sensation good luck and reminding him that we are here for a show.

Total Punches Thrown Per Round KSI Tommy Fury Round 1 27 24 Round 2 24 21 Round 3 16 26 Round 4 16 31 Round 5 25 26 Round 6 16 31

What was supposed to be an intimidating statement from KSI ended up just fuelling Tyson even more, and who is to know whether this encounter got into KSI's head, now that we know the result of the fight. Either way, it was an interesting insight into backstage dealings before this spectacle took place.

Video: KSI talking to Tyson Fury before Tommy fight

It also further shows the fans how seriously KSI was taking this, as Tyson says in the video with a big grin on his face, the two fighters were getting a healthy payout so that's all that matters, but to the YouTuber it was clearly more than that.

In terms of the YouTube crossover boxing going forward, it can surely only be a good thing that the likes of Tyson Fury are even interested in the first place, as it is shining new light and getting more eyes to the events. KSI has shown himself to be incredibly dedicated to the sport, so there is no reason why he should stop now or not look ahead to creating another awesome event.

However, he may want to work on his intimidation skills, especially if he is going to face off with someone of Tyson's authority!