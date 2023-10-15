Highlights KSI is furious with his controversial loss to Tommy Fury, calling it a robbery and expressing his disappointment with the fight.

The judges' decision has sparked debate on social media, with some defending the decision and others agreeing with KSI's frustration.

The fight itself lacked quality boxing and was filled with excessive clinching.

KSI was left fuming after his controversial loss to Tommy Fury on Saturday night, in what was a disappointing fight that failed to live up to expectation.

Fury was awarded a majority decision victory which has sparked debate across social media with many labeling the result as a 'robbery,' while others defended the judges' decision.

The fight itself desperately lacked any showcase of quality boxing with the excessive amount of clinching ignited by both men. Fury's performance was certainly underwhelming given his background in the sport in comparison to that of KSI's.

KSI livid backstage with Tommy Fury result

KSI was filmed backstage walking back to his dressing room after the fight where he was visibly still aggrieved with the decision, and the microphones nearby managed to pick up the message he sent to the Fury family after narrowly losing to their boy Tommy.

The YouTube star shouted: "You can't be proud about that man, ain't no way, ain't no way." It was a statement seemingly aimed towards Tommy Fury and the rest of his family, with TNT expected to deal with KSI more efficiently and easily than he did, with The Nightmare coming in as a heavy underdog and Fury's insistence on being a legitimate boxer who is capable of fighting for world titles.

Read more: KSI vs Tommy Fury official judges' scorecards revealed

The video footage shows KSI to be walking past a group of fans backstage, who gave mixed reactions to the Watford man. Some boos were audible, but it wasn't clear whether they were aimed at the YouTuber himself or the decision of the fight. There were also some laughs heard, which again, could've been aimed at anything.

One fan did come to KSI's defence, though, as he shouted out: "Well done KSI," as security ushered the fighter through the backstage area. Other YouTubers also took to social media to show their disdain for the result and belief that KSI did enough to take the victory.

KSI also showed signs of frustration with the result as he was seen kicking parts of the LED screens when leaving the ring, which followed his anger fuelled post-fight interview where he demanded a rematch.

Video: KSI's message to the Fury family

"Robbery, it's a robbery. You weren't landing, look at your face. Look at you. I'm the YouTuber and you're the boxer, you have to win," KSI said post-fight.

Fury in response labelled the YouTuber a 'sore loser' and declared that he does not intend on giving KSI a rematch and could leave crossover boxing. "He goes his way, I go mine. I'm done with all this s***, all this crossover s***. I'm onto my next challenge now. I'm done with this bulls***, f*** the bulls***," the Mancunian added.

Judges' Scoring Judge 1 Judge 2 Judge 3 Round 1 10-9 KSI 10-9 KSI 10-9 KSI Round 2 9-10 Fury 9-9 10-9 KSI Round 3 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Round 4 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Round 5 9-10 Fury 10-9 KSI 9-10 Fury Round 6 10-9 KSI 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Final Score 56-57 Fury 56-57 Fury 57-57

KSI is seemingly going to appeal the decision after he put up a surprisingly commendable effort in matching the level of Fury on the night in what was a fearlessly close fight. Even Tommy's father John conceded that the fight could have gone either way.

Regardless of the result of the appeal, the fight certainly wasn't a 'robbery' and really could have been called either way, which KSI should take a degree of pride in. For Fury, he has a long way to go if he is serious about challenging for world titles as his future in crossover boxing remains up in the air.