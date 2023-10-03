Highlights The upcoming fight between KSI and Tommy Fury is highly anticipated, with social media buzzing about the match-up.

KSI's training footage and updated photos show his impressive physique and dedication to boxing, potentially proving the skeptics wrong.

While Tommy Fury has the advantage of boxing experience, KSI shouldn't be underestimated and fans can expect an exciting showdown between the two.

We are now just 11 days out from one of the most anticipated fights of the year, as KSI and Tommy Fury finally face off in a six-round grudge match.

This feud has been brewing ever since Fury's decision victory over Jake Paul back in February. KSI was quick to come out and offer himself as the next challenge, with the British YouTube icon determined to show Fury that "YouTube boxers" are legit.

Social media has been full of debate over the result of this fight, with the two fighters themselves going at it multiple times on recent live streams. Putting the harsh words aside, KSI has also been regularly updating his fans, and Tommy, of his insane physique and fitness levels ahead of this fight.

KSI's insane physique ahead of fight night

The latest posts surfacing online in recent hours and days have given Fury fans every reason to feel nervous ahead of the 14th of October fight, as KSI is looking seriously shredded. Of course, physique means nothing in reality, just look at Tyson Fury and compare him to Deontay Wilder. One looks unreal, but the other beat him on two separate occasions.

A video shows KSI holding on to a pull-up bar while taking huge jabs to the body from his trainer. The look on his face is one of an ice-cold athlete as he barely moves a muscle. Whether this be a promo vanity post or a direct message to Fury, it is incredibly impressive and further shows how far he has come in the world of boxing.

The video was accompanied by a number of updated photos of KSI in the gym with a similar cold look on his face as he looks in by far the best shape of his career. It seems as though for KSI, this fight is bigger than Fury and beating him is not the sole purpose. He knows that Tommy Fury represents the people in boxing who see the YouTube athletes as inferior and disagree with this new wave that aren't boxing traditionalists.

A victory for KSI would be a huge slap in the face to those who show no respect to the influencer boxing scene, and by these pictures alone you cannot say that guys like KSI aren't committed. Whether he or others like Jake Paul are life-long boxing fans with all the knowledge in the world, they are providing a whole new set of eyes on the sport and continue to treat it with respect.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

These latest posts have ramped up anticipation even more, with the Manchester fight now fast approaching. However, the internet still seems pretty split on who is going to come out on top. Tommy Fury certainly has the years of boxing culture and wisdom under his belt, but KSI is not to be ruled out. We think everyone can agree that whatever happens, it is guaranteed that these two will put on an awesome show for the fans.

Will Fury humble the "Nightmare" KSI, or will the YouTube star finally put the pro in his place? Not long now until all these questions are answered in the squared circle.