A new photograph of YouTuber turned professional boxer KSI has emerged, and it has got everybody talking about his physique.

Back in August 2022, KSI showed off his incredible body transformation, where he lost 15kg in around six months.

When asked about his lifestyle change then, he said that the reason he was able to achieve such a feat was because he loved the drive and purpose it gave him in life.

“I love the drive it gives me. I love the purpose it gives me. I feel like I’m able to challenge my body every day, push my body to the limit and keep on pushing.”

He went on to say: “I’m always just trying to see how far I can go, see how far I can push it.”

Video: KSI's remarkable body transformation last year

Fast forward to April 2023, and he seems to have taken his physique to the next level in preparation for his upcoming bout against Joe Fournier at Misfits 007 in a couple of weeks' time.

KSI's latest physique shows off how shredded he is

Posted by @ksinews_ on Twitter, the photo captioned, ‘KSI is WAR READY!!’ showed an incredibly shredded KSI dripping in sweat with his fists clenched and his game face on. His arms are huge, his abs are shredded, and overall he looks like an absolute beast!

Since the picture dropped on Twitter, KSI fans alike have been praising him on his gains, particularly his arms, and they are even going as far to predict that the hard work that he has put into his body may be an indication of the result of his upcoming fight.

One Twitter fan commented, “His arms are huge goddamn. He’s defo winning,” while another said, “Shoulders looking wham.”

Furthermore, another fan on Twitter said: “It’s good to see the king @KSI ready to kick some more a** in the next boxing ring! Let’s GO JJ!!”.

Other Twitter users aren’t as convinced that the picture of KSI would suggest he is a lock to win the bout against the 40-year-old businessman and boxer Joe Fournier, and have instead proposed more balanced opinions on the fight itself.

One user commented: “Imo [in my opinion] it will be a close fight. Joe wanted this fight so bad, and he is willing to go the distance."

Only time will tell if the preparation and hard work that KSI has put into his training regime, clearly evidenced by his progress pictures, will translate into reality come fight night.

All we know for sure is that it’s going to be a spectacle, and it isn’t one to be missed. Catch KSI vs Joe Fournier at Misfits 007 on the 13th of May.