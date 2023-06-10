KSI has made an incredible journey from YouTube to the boxing ring, but fans aren't sure about his latest training footage.

The influencer has beaten the likes of FaZe Temperrr, Swarmz and most recently scored a no contest against Joe Fournier after being disqualified for an elbow on his recent Misfits Boxing card.

However, he is now back in training camp with a view to facing Tommy Fury next after holding several rounds of talks, which could come before finally settling his rivalry with Jake Paul.

KSI has stayed in training ever since he had his win over Fournier taken away from him in devastating fashion.

He trains at the London Shootfighters gym, with the likes of Bellator star Michael Venom Page and Idris Virgo working alongside him.

However, fans have been quick to pile on to his latest training footage which shows him hitting a bag with a tame jab before unloading some of his unorthodox looping shots.

KSI has shown his unorthodox technique in past fights which many have praised him for even suggesting it makes him unpredictable.

But boxing fans have been less sympathetic, with one writing: "Stop holding the bag. Dude misses so much, need to be able to hit things that move too."

Another wrote: "That's actually not good form at all."

Fans continued to mock his technique, with another adding: "I honestly don’t understand how someone can train with top coaches for 5+ years and still look so amateur."

One commented: "He’s been training for years now and still looks like this wtf."

Another added: "Are we serious? I feel like this is a troll video."

One fan then concluded: "Terrible technique." With another responding: "This is awful. So slow."

KSI v Tommy Fury could be next

'The Nightmare' had several options on his plate after his win over Fournier was overturned including an immediate rematch, but it remains likely he will face Fury.

His rival beat Paul in Saudi Arabia back in February, but wants to continue his path against influencer boxers and has even teased a fight with Logan Paul.

Talks have been progressing ever since John Fury confirmed a meeting had been positive, but an official date or venue is yet to be clarified.

An eighth Misfits Boxing card is expected to be announced imminently, but it is highly unlikely to feature KSI who will put his promoters hat back on.

If he misses out on a Fury fight, he could instead graduate to meet the winner of Jake Paul's August meeting with Nate Diaz.