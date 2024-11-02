Mohammed Kudus could have up to three matches added to the ban he's serving for the red card he received during West Ham United's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham in October, according to TBR Football.

The Ghanaian was given his marching orders for clashing with Spurs defender Micky van de Ven and then swiping at midfielder Pape Sarr's face. Initially let off with a booking, VAR overruled the decision, upgrading the punishment to a sending off.

Given the customary three-match suspension for violent conduct, the Football Association are expected to extend the ban by two or three matches, with the player accused of 'allegedly acting in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence he was sent off for'.

Kudus Expected to Face More Lengthy Ban

West Ham are awaiting the FA's decision

With West Ham losing 4-1 at the London Stadium in mid-October, Kudus let his frustrations get the better of him, lashing out at Van de Ven and then Sarr with just six minutes to play. After a lengthy VAR review, the versatile forward was sent off, in what could turn out to be a detrimental moment in the Hammers' season.

Having already missed the win over Manchester United last weekend, Kudus could yet be absent for another five matches. The FA feel the 24-year-old's three-match ban isn't sufficient for his violent conduct, and are currently deliberating whether to extend the suspension by a further two or three matches, TBR Football have revealed.

West Ham are expecting to discover the governing body's verdict early next week.

Julen Lopetegui has endured a difficult start to his tenure at the London Stadium, and this news will be another significant blow for the Spaniard. Described as a 'monster', Kudus netted 14 goals last season under David Moyes, and has become an integral part of West Ham's team, so his loss will certainly be felt.

If the maximum punishment is dished out, the attacker will not return to action until West Ham host Wolves on December 9th. This would mean Lopetegui would be without one of his star men for games against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Newcastle, Arsenal and Leicester.

Kudus' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 2.43 Key Passes Per 90 1.01 Successful Take-ons Per 90 4.49

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 02/11/2024\