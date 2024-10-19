West Ham star Mohammed Kudus could face retrospective action following his sending off in their 4-1 loss away at Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, according to referee pundit Mike Dean.

The Hammers’ dismal start to the season continued this weekend as they crumbled in another significant defeat. They have now collected just two wins from eight Premier League games this season, and have lost four.

Kudus could face retrospective action

The Ghanaian was sent off in the second half against Spurs

It was initially the dream start for the Hammers as Kudus fired them in front just before the 20-minute mark. However, Dejan Kulusevski put Spurs back on level terms before half time.

Everything then fell apart for Julen Lopetegui’s side in the second half. The hosts scored three times in less than 10 minutes, once from Yves Bissouma, and then an own goal from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was followed by a Son Heung-min strike.

Matters then went from bad to worse for the visitors. Kudus, who was the hero in the first half, was given his marching orders and a red due to violent conduct following a VAR review.

There was an initial push on Micky van de Ven, which prompted the initial yellow card to be upgraded to red. Kudus then proceeded to push the face of Pape Matar Sarr, which former referee Dean believes could result in further punishment, as he told Sky Sports' Soccer Special:

"He could have got sent off for the first offence, which hopefully he has. The FA can then take retrospective action about the second offence. He will get done twice. He has hit two different players."

Kudus will automatically face a three-match suspension due to the straight red card, which means he will miss their upcoming Premier League games against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kudus picked up the first red card of his West Ham career against Tottenham

Kudus began his career in his homeland of Ghana before he moved to Europe and joined Nordsjaelland in 2018. He spent two years with the Danish club and then completed a transfer to Dutch giants Ajax.

West Ham signed the winger for £38milliion in the summer of 2023, and he signed a long-term contract with the London club. His deal is set to expire in 2028, with the option of a further year.

