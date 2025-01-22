Summary Kurt Angle thrived in his prime years, quickly rising to the top in the WWE.

Transitioning to TNA, Angle continued to impress with monumental matches.

Angle admitted regret in extending his career beyond a decade, realizing his prime was in the past.

It’s no secret that Kurt Angle is one of the, if not, the greatest in-ring tactician of all time. Very few could claim to be the best on the mat than the Olympic gold medalist.

Near the end of his illustrious career, however, Angle was nowhere near the physical shape he was in during his prime. The Wrestling Machine was noticeably a step slow in the twilight of his career. Angle, now 56 years old, is five years removed from his retirement match, which was an underwhelming WrestleMania 35 loss to Baron Corbin.

Regardless of how his swan song turned out, that didn’t affect the four-time WWE champion's legacy as an all-time great. However, there is one thing he would have done differently. Angle recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and revealed the greatest regret of his career.

“I wished I would have finished my career in WWE 10 years shorter… WWE and TNA. So, in other words, instead of 20 years, I think 10 would have been enough and I think I would have been okay.” – Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle’s Prime Years

He quickly became one of the top guys in the business

WWE

Debuting in the stacked Attitude Era roster, the former amateur wrestler quickly became one of the top guys in the WWE despite being new to professional wrestling. He wound up winning the then-WWF Championship just nine months from his debut.

Though he was at the top of the food chain in the company, Angle left the WWE in 2006 and went to TNA. His arrival in TNA helped establish the company’s reputation. He had a terrific run in the Nashville-based promotion and had several five-star-worthy matches with the likes of Samoa Joe, Sting, AJ Styles, and many wrestling legends.

Had Angle retired a decade earlier, he would have been done by 2010, when he was still in TNA. At that time, he was still regarded as one of the top pro wrestlers in the world.

Related 25 Greatest WWE Superstars in History [Ranked] WWE have had some unbelievable Superstars over the years, ranging from The Undertaker to John Cena. Here are GIVEMESPORT's greatest 25.

Kurt Angle’s Final Years in WWE

Angle looked like a shell of himself

Credit: WWE

Angle was in TNA until 2016 and had appeared in several independent promotions throughout his time away from WWE. In 2017, the submission specialist finally made his return to the Stamford-based promotion when the company inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Angle came back on the RAW after WrestleMania 33 and made his first WWE television appearance in 11 years. However, WWE fans didn’t see Angle back in-ring performer until nine months into his return, as he initially served as RAW general manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angle wrestled his first WWE match in 11 years when he teamed up with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to replace Roman Reigns in a 5-on-3 handicap match at the TLC PPV on October 17, 2017. His previous WWE match was on August 14, 2006, where he beat Danny Doring at an ECW house show.

Angle went on to wrestle sporadically. In 2019, he announced he would be embarking on a retirement tour that would culminate at WrestleMania 35. He picked Baron Corbin as his final opponent and wound up losing in what was an underwhelming swan song for arguably the most decorated athlete in sports entertainment.