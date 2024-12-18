Summary WWE is experiencing a renaissance under Triple H's leadership.

As WWE continues to get back to its best, one WWE Hall of Famer has reflected on the old regime and joked that former chairman Vince McMahon is "going to hell."

WWE is on a run of success that hasn't been seen in years. In a self-proclaimed renaissance era, the company's CCO Triple H has transformed a sleeping giant into the industry's flagbearer once again. With their move to Netflix just around the corner, it is hard not to reflect on the journey that got the WWE there.

Vince McMahon took control of the WWF in 1982 and transformed the way professional wrestling was consumed. Giving jobs to countless wrestlers throughout the years, he is in the good graces of many of them. However, with recent allegations coming to light, his reputation has taken a nosedive.

Having given Kurt Angle a platform to succeed, the Olympic medalist reflected on his experience with Vince, joking that his former boss will be going to hell when it's all said and done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kurt Angle has wrestled 1551 matches across his 21-year in-ring career, winning 797 (51.4%) of them.

Kurt Angle's WWE legacy

A justified Hall of Famer

Arguably one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Kurt Angle has the same reputation in amateur wrestling. Winning a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics with a broken neck, Angle was a generational talent. Talent that Vince quickly saw, he signed Angle in 1998.

Lasting eight years in the company, Angle racked up a litany of achievements. A six-time world champion, WWE's fifth Grand Slam champion, he won countless Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards too. He was the Wrestler of the Year for the first decade of the new millennium and went on to become a WWE Hall of Famer when he returned to WWE in 2017.

Angle jokes about Vince

Believes his former boss is going to hell

A level of success that is unparalleled considering his first run only lasted eight years, it is clear that Vince's eye for talent was second to none. Having stood by Angle's side during the difficult points of his life, the Wrestling Machine has recently opened up to Inside the Ropes on his thoughts about his former boss:

“I don’t know what it is about Vince ... to be an owner of a company and to do some of the s*** he does, it’s like what the f*** man — Vince is a very special individual and…he’s gonna go to hell when he dies.”

Comments that shocked the wrestling community, it appeared that Angle was going to be joining Bret Hart in publicly condemning Vince. With a plethora of allegations to his name, conversations about McMahon are few and far between anymore. With wrestlers not wanting to muddy the waters, or say the wrong thing, Angle had to come out and clarify his comments:

"To everyone seeing this, I meant for it to be a joke ... It was a JOKE. I actually complimented Vince on his business mind and incredible work ethic but I guess they decided to leave that out. Of course they did".

A clarification that received mixed responses in his X comments, Angle joins the club of wrestlers who will forever remember Vince for what he did for them, regardless of his brutal firings over the years.