Think of the Attitude Era of WWE, Kurt Angle is one of the first 10 names that wrestling fans think of. The Olympic gold medallist is one of the best technical wrestlers in the company's history, and knows a talented superstar when he sees one. The American grappler is fully aware of what it takes to get to the top in his industry. Whether it's at amateur level or in the brutal and ruthless world of professional wrestling, he's done it all.

Angle has shared the ring with some of WWE's greatest superstars of all time, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesnar and Shawn Michaels. None of whom came up as Angle's GOAT, despite their respective achievements and the lasting legacy they have left on the sport. Ric Flair has been the man who has taken the WCW lantern and also shone in WWE once the business went under.

Kurt Angle's WWE Legacy

Credit: WWE

Angle is an all-time wrestling great. He wrestled in multiple organisations such as WWE and TNA throughout his career, and won Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 before joining Vince McMahon's organisation in 1998. He was phenomenal in the ring with his legendary Ankle Lock special submission and Angle Slam which got the better of many of his opponents. He previously cited Ken Shamrock as a major inspiration for his pro wrestling career, who also used the Ankle Lock, as well as Rusev and the late Umaga.