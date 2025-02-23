Summary Kurt Angle spoke highly of close friend, praising his technical skills, comedic talent, and deserving spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The duo had to cancel a potential rivalry due to a torn bicep suffered after their only match in 2001.

Both finished their WWE careers as former RAW General Managers.

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and gave one of the most iconic speeches where he thanked his wife for 'saving his life'. The Olympic Gold Medalist touched on characters not taking themselves too seriously, touching on his goofy gimmick by reproducing another hilarious rap and finishing with 'Milk-O-Mania'.

The 56-year-old is one of the greatest performers to enter the squared circle, using his collegiate wrestling background to become one of the most accomplished in-ring technicians WWE fans have ever seen. He finished his 21-year career as a four-time WWE Champion, among a long list of remarkable achievements.

Angle waged war with the best of the best, including The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, the company's top heel, while those two squared off on the Road to WrestleMania 17. He spent several years colliding with The Great One and The Texas Rattlesnake, but he didn't do this alone, as he often had another technically gifted wrestler, who he thinks is Hall of Fame worthy, by his side.

Kurt Angle Wants William Regal To Enter WWE's Hall of Fame

The Wrestling Machine recalled his time working with the Brit