Conversations surrounding the greatest of all time within the WWE have been going on for an age. Whether it is trying to narrow four down onto a Mount Rushmore or specifically deciding who the flagbearer of the WWE is, people inside and outside the business forever struggle with the debate. However, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle doesn't see it as much of a discussion, as he has revealed who believes WWE's greatest superstar is.

The WWE Universe has been blessed with a litany of talent over the years. Whether it is Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels or Roman Reigns, every era of the WWE has had a stand-out figure who transcends the business. Whether it is for pure wrestling purposes or because of the way they entertained, the GOAT debate within the WWE makes for an interesting conversation.

One WWE Hall of Famer, who many believe is one of the greatest wrestlers to bless the industry, is Kurt Angle. An Olympic gold medalist, Angle has revealed who he considers the greatest WWE superstar of all time.

The Ongoing WWE GOAT Debate

Over the years, many WWE Legends have tried to whittle down the businesses elite few. The Undertaker has claimed it to be Shawn Michaels, something once reiterated by Kurt Angle, whereas John Cena believes it to be Roman Reigns. The Rock lists Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan as the four biggest influences on the business, proving there is no true answer to the debate.

Kurt Angle Believes John Cena is the GOAT

Despite once claiming The Heartbreak Kid is the best, one of WWE's greatest wrestlers has had a change of heart. Revealing to Great Offshore Sportsbooks, the man who once broke his neck has placed Cena at the top of the list of WWE greats:

"What he's [Cena] been able to do for the business and for the WWE is nothing short of amazing. John has proved himself to be the greatest WWE superstar of all time".

High-praise, Angle has been on a run of compliments lately, having recently revealed that he believes Logan Paul can win the WWE Championship. Not stopping at labelling Cena the GOAT, Angle went on to suggest the leader of the Cenation should win his 17th World Championship on his retirement tour:

“I'm hoping that he not only gets a retirement tour, but I'm hoping that he gets a title run ... I think he deserves a title run to make sure that he gets that number 17. So he could be the first one in history to be 17-time world champion.

Understandably a fan of Cena's work having been an integral part of his debut, it is hard to deny that the former Doctor of Thuganomics isn't one of WWE's greatest. Now forging a successful career for himself in Hollywood, Cena will be hoping his retirement tour sees him capture the record-breaking 17th title.