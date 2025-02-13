Summary Kurt Angle is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

From a historic amateur wrestling career, Angle earned himself two Hall of Fame inductions in professional wrestling.

The Wrestling Machine, who is regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers, has revealed which rival of his was the most talented.

The WWE Universe has witnessed some of the most talented professional wrestlers ever to grace the sport. From Hulk Hogan to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to Roman Reigns, each historic era of the WWE has been led by a larger-than-life transcendent character. Because of the wealth of talent that fans have been blessed with watching over the years, it means the conversations surrounding the greatest of all time are a neverending debate. One wrestler who is highly regarded as the best to ever do it is Kurt Angle. Always in the GOAT debate or the Mount Rushmore conversations, the Wrestling Machine has revealed who the best wrestler that he stepped in the ring was.

Angle has already been on record mentioning who he believes is the greatest of all time. Giving an answer that wouldn't surprise many, the American Hero is now divulging who the best wrestler he ever faced was. A conversation slightly different to being the best of all time, the Olympic gold medalist spoke to Great Offshore Sportsbooks and disclosed who the most talented wrestler he ever faced was.

Kurt Angle Opens Up on Most Talented Wrestler He Faced

One of his best rivals is on the receiving end of high praise

Credit: WWE

Kurt Angle had a storied career. From winning an Olympic gold medal to becoming a 13-time World Champion in professional wrestling, he's unanimously agreed to be one of the most talented wrestlers of all time. Earning himself Hall of Fame inductions in two companies, his run in TNA is arguably the greatest of his career.

Forming rivalries with the likes of Samoa Joe and Sting, he flourished in an era of TNA where exceptional matches were the norm. With a star-studded roster, Angle revealed to Great Offshore Sportsbooks which TNA rival of his was the most talented wrestler he faced off with.

"My matches with AJ [Styles] were very unique, and he was such an incredible in-ring performer. His athletic ability is up and above anybody, he's way up in the charts as far as talent. He's one of the most talented kids I've ever been in the ring with. It's one of those things where you're in the ring, and you're not doing much work. They're doing all the work for you. They're flying around. All you do is catch them. He reminds me a lot of Rey Mysterio, just a little bit bigger.”

Styles and Angle's History

The duo performed together in TNA and WWE

Two wrestlers who are always spoken about in the highest regard, it is no surprise that Angle sees greatness in AJ Styles. The pair did the dance for over a decade, with their first meeting happening in TNA in 2006. They had numerous fantastic bouts in and around the turn of the decade, with their final and only WWE meeting occurring in 2019.

Styles had the privilege of having Angle's final SmackDown match, and despite it only lasting two minutes, it was an honour that was bestowed upon someone that Angle respected highly. Two greats of the business, they will always be adored by professional wrestling fans.