Summary Kurt Angle is a six-time World Champion in the WWE.

A pivotal moment in a SummerSlam Triple Threat match saw Angle's career change for the better.

Vince McMahon rewarded Angle with a World Title as a reward at No Mercy in 2000.

The WWE has seen some of the greatest professional wrestlers come through its doors throughout its storied history. Whether they have come from collegiate wrestling, American football or another avenue, the WWE knows how to utilise any talent as best as possible. One of the avenues that guarantees a world-class talent is when an Olympic wrestler makes the switch. With Chad Gable currently flying the flag high for former Olympians, one of the best to ever do it is Kurt Angle.

Famously winning a gold medal with a broken neck, Angle went on to become a six-time World Champion in the WWE. With his first WWE World Title triumph coming in 2000, the Wrestling Machine has revealed the exact moment that motivated Vince McMahon to crown him.

In 2006, Kurt Angle was voted the greatest shoot wrestler of all time by USA Wrestling. Earning himself numerous accolades in amateur wrestling, Angle established himself as one of the most talented grapplers on the planet. It is because of this that when the WWE secured Angle's services in 1998 fans were very excited. Initially against the idea of professional wrestling, Angle would debut in 1999 and find himself as WWE's European and Intercontinental Champion just four months later. Only 11 months after he surfaced on WWE programming, Angle had won his first World Title. A monumental moment in his career, the American Hero spoke to Great Offshore Sportsbooks and revealed why Vince made the call.

Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Became a WWE Champion

Angle divulges the moment that motivated Vince McMahon to crown him as World Champion

Having dropped his European and Intercontinental Titles at WrestleMania 2000, Angle would go on to win King of the Ring in June of that year. Soon after, the six-time World Champion was inserted into a feud with Triple H and The Rock for the World Title. The trio embarked on a 20-minute Triple Threat match at SummerSlam in 2000, with the Brahma Bull successfully retaining. A disappointing night for the Olympic gold medalist, but it wasn't all bad, with a massive turning point in Angle's career happening before the bell.