West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has become a key player under David Moyes, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the feeling internally with GIVEMESPORT about offering him a new deal.

Jones has also revealed that Zouma is attracting interest from other clubs.

Zouma, who is earning £100k-a-week at the London Stadium, signed for the Hammers for a fee of £30m back in 2021, per MailOnline. The French defender has just under two years remaining on his deal, so the club will now have to consider whether they offer him a new contract. Although Zouma has been a key player for the capital club since his arrival, they may be considering going in a new direction after bringing in Konstantinos Mavropanos during the summer transfer window.

Zouma is one of the highest earners at the London Stadium, which could play a part in their thinking, as he's likely to want an improved contract to sign on the dotted line.

The 28-year-old is now attracting interest from other clubs, with 90min reporting that clubs in Saudi Arabia are considering making a move for the centre-back. Whether Zouma would be interested in a move to the Middle East remains to be seen, but as we've witnessed with many players in the Premier League, the financial package on offer is often too good to turn down.

If West Ham opt to stay patient with Zouma and delay any contract talks, they could find themselves in a tricky situation next summer. In less than a year's time, Zouma will have just 12 months remaining on his deal, meaning the club have to decide whether to cash in or extend his contract. Considering they invested £30m on the defender just two years ago, it would make sense to protect their asset.

Jones has suggested that West Ham are being cautious about rushing into committing to things at the moment in terms of offering new contracts. The journalist adds that he's not wholly convinced about Zouma being offered a new deal, despite reports in the media suggesting otherwise. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I know there is talk about Kurt Zouma getting a new deal, but I'm still not wholly convinced by it because I think that defence is one area that West Ham might focus on quite heavily when it comes to refreshing and upgrading this squad. He's also had a few clubs checking him out, even from Saudi Arabia, so there's a bit to be done there from anything I've heard about this situation. The club are generally being cautious about rushing into committing to things at the moment and that includes David Moyes, who is out of contract at the end of this season. I think the club want to be very sure about how this is going over the next couple of months from a player perspective and manager perspective, because there are going to be some big decisions in 2024 that dictate which way this club heads."

Will David Moyes offer him a new deal?

As previously mentioned, the Hammers won't want Zouma leaving on a free transfer in 2025. However, it certainly doesn't mean they would be willing to offer him a new contract. If a big offer arrives, they could be tempted to part ways, considering they're likely to have to hand him improved terms to persuade him to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

Zouma- vs West Ham - 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.87 8th Interceptions 1.6 2nd Pass success rate 81.9% 9th Average passes per game 31 7th Aerial duels won per game 2.5 2nd Tackles per game 0.8 11th Fouls per game 0.5 =9th Clearances per game 6.5 1st Stats according to WhoScored

If Moyes and his team can convince Zouma to sign a new contract on similar wages, rather than giving him a pay increase, then it would make sense for the club to enter negotiations. However, considering he's already earning £100k-a-week, it might not be the smartest business decision to offer him an improved deal.

There's no doubt, in an ideal world, West Ham and Moyes will want to see Zouma commit his long-term future at the London Stadium. The Hammers have started the season superbly, so keeping the core of the players at the club will be pivotal to continue growing and developing as a club.