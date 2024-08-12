Highlights Kurt Zouma's move to Al-Ahli has hit a snag due to issues during his medical.

Zouma is still in Dubai as the two clubs work to resolve the issues.

Zouma was likely to fall down the pecking order with Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo arriving through the door.

West Ham United defender was close to making the move to Dubai-based side Al-Ahli, but Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has suggested that problems have arisen during his medical, making the deal more complicated.

The Hammers have focused on bringing in defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window, with Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo arriving through the door. As a result, Zouma has fallen down the pecking order at the London Stadium and he could be departing before the end of the window.

A move appeared to be close, but medical checks have now presented problems, but both clubs are working to find a solution.

Zouma Endures 'Problems' With West Ham Exit

Discussions are ongoing

Sky reporter Plettenberg has confirmed that problems have come up during Zouma's medical examination, but West Ham and Al-Ahli are in talks to find a solution. Zouma is still in Dubai as they hope to finalise a transfer...

"Understand that Kurt #Zouma is still on site after problems arose during the medical check. West Ham and Shabab Al-Ahli in regular contact to find a solution to make the deal happen. #WHUFC29 y/o central defender now waiting for the next steps."

Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Aguerd Zouma Appearances 21 33 Goals 1 3 Yellow cards 1 3 Minutes played 2,358 2,839

Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are two defenders who are going to be forced to deal with extra competition at the back if they stay at the club this summer, but it appears the former is looking to depart rather than fight for his place. According to Spotrac, Zouma is earning £125k-a-week at the London Stadium, with only Lucas Paqueta on a higher wage, so offloading someone who is likely to be a squad player makes sense.

In the last three seasons, Zouma has missed a total of 27 matches, so the Hammers aren't getting value for money from the French defender. With younger profiles in Kilman and Todibo arriving, it's a move that is likely to suit all parties involved if Al-Ahli can complete a transfer despite his medical problems.

Wan-Bissaka Deal Now All Agreed

His medical will take place on Monday

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now reported that all aspects of the deal to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the club from Manchester United have now been agreed. The right-back was due for a medical on Sunday morning, but there was a delay due to needing to finalise terms.

With everything now solved, Wan-Bissaka is undergoing his medical ahead of a move. After a disappointing 2023/2024 Premier League season in terms of conceding too many goals, Tim Steidten and his recruitment team have acted fast to bring in reinforcements at the back.

