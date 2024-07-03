Highlights Colts edge defender Kwity Paye "wants 12-15 sacks" in 2024, and aspires for Indy's defensive line to be the NFL's best.

Paye's individual growth year-to-year has been consistent, giving him a chance to crack the 10-sack threshold.

Indianapolis' great depth along the defensive line aids their quest to be the league's best unit more than superstar talent.

The 2023 Indianapolis Colts' defense was simultaneously Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. They ranked 11th in EPA/Pass, but were 24th in Explosive Pass Rate. Against the run, they were almost the exact opposite: 19th in EPA/Rush, but 11th in Explosive Rush Rate. This inconsistency, particularly against the pass, ultimately proved to be their downfall, as they allowed more than 10 yards per attempt to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in their winner-take-all 23-19 loss to end the season.

One area the Colts did not lack in was their pass rush, which netted the NFL's fifth-most sacks (51). Kwity Paye, in year three as a pro, posted 8.5 of those sacks and has notched two more sacks in each successive season he has played thus far. According to The Draft Network's Justin Melo, Paye wants to make another stride of at least that size and supply double-digit sacks for the first time in 2024.

[10 sacks] is [the goal]. I had 4.5 sacks as a rookie, 6.5 as a sophomore, and now 8.5 in my third season. I definitely want to get at least 10.5 sacks this year. I’m really shooting for 12-15 sacks, but double digits is the goal at the end of the day. I have to get there this year.

Paye had the second-most QB takedowns on the team last year, trailing only Samson Ebukam (9.5). He is not only setting a lofty goal for himself, but also his teammates along Indy's defensive front as a whole.

Paye Wants Colts' D-Line To Be "League's Best"

Their tremendous depth will be difficult to contend with

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2023, the Colts' defensive line helped Indianapolis overcome a negative point differential and post a winning record. After general manager Chris Ballard made no significant additions to his secondary or inside linebacker corps this offseason -- and instead added to the EDGE rotation by selecting Laiatu Latu with his 2024 first-round pick -- it will be up to that group to carry more than their fair share of weight once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Colts had four different players -- Ebukam, Paye, DeForest Buckner and Dayo Odeyingbo -- record 8.0-plus sacks in 2023. No other team had more than three defenders accomplish that feat.

Paye knows how important it is for his group to repeat their success from a season ago. He believes they're ready for the task and could even expand upon it if everything goes as planned.

We want to be the best defensive line in the league. We’re definitely working towards that. We think we’re capable of achieving that this season.

Indianapolis doesn't have high-level star power beyond Buckner, but they're formidable at every trench spot of coordinator Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme. The talented depth waiting in the wings also gives them flexibility that most other contenders for the distinction of the NFL's best defensive line, such as the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, simply can't match across the board.

Running Two Deep: Colts Defensive Line (PFF) Position Projected Starter Reserve RDE Samson Ebukam Laiatu Latu RDT Grover Stewart Raekwon Davis LDT DeForest Buckner Taven Bryan LDE Kwity Paye Dayo Odeyingbo

Unless their secondary -- featuring seven corners and nine safeties that have entered the league since 2022 -- can improve beyond Kenny Moore II and prevent opponents from striking quickly, the Colts defensive line may not get the opportunity to meet Paye's expectations. But some improvement there or on the offensive side could help fuel a better record and more hype for the understated unit.

Source: Justin Melo

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.