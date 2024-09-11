Key Takeaways Bucs WR Mike Evans is approaching 100 career TDs, a feat only 11 NFL players have achieved.

NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt believes Evans is the greatest player in Buccaneers history.

Evans holds several team records that show how productive and reliable he's been since 2014.

Before the calendar turns to October, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran receiver Mike Evans will most likely become the latest member to join a prestigious group of NFL icons. With only four more touchdown receptions, he'll be the 11th player in league history to reach the career milestone of 100, and nine of the players ahead of him are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

By the time Evans calls it quits, he won't have to wait long for a gold jacket or bronze bust of his own -- he's already produced a career worthy of enshrinement in Canton. But where does he rank among the greatest players in Buccaneers history? The answer is above all of Evans' peers, according to NFL Network analyst Klye Brandt. He's placed Evans on a pedestal.

He's the one... Has a Buccaneer ever been better at their position for a given time than Mike Evans? Maybe. But greatest, I think that term means ability, success, and dominance over a long period of time... Mike Evans is the greatest Tampa Bay Buccaneer of all time.

Brandt hinted at a strong take on Evans this past weekend, with a post on X/Twitter that even he claimed was "too hot for this platform." As a result, he stated his case during Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Football, and the argument for Evans' elite ranking was well received by Peter Schrager, his longtime co-host. So, was the take as hot as Brandt suspected?

Related The Impact of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-signing Mike Evans The star wide receiver was expected to be one of the most sought-after receivers on the market. Teams in need of a WR will now have to look elsewhere.

The Case for Mike Evans

He's epitomized greatness for a decade

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Brandt's reasoning was sound, as he specifically mentioned Evans' productivity and longevity with statistics to back up the claim. In order to be the greatest -- regardless of how subjective the topic really is -- a player must regularly contribute at the highest level, and this can only be achieved by being available every week. Evans is a prime example of a reliable Buccaneer.

Since joining the team as a first-round draft pick back in 2014, Evans has always been suited up and ready to play. He's started in 154 of 155 regular-season games, and by dodging major injuries, he's never missed more than three games in a season. Seven different quarterbacks have thrown touchdowns to Evans over the past 11 years. He's as dependable as they come.

Evans also showed no signs of regression in 2023. In his age-30 season, he finished with an NFL-best 13 touchdowns with 1,255 yards on 79 receptions in 17 games. The totals marked Evans' 10th straight season with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 60-plus catches, and it's the longest such streak in league history to begin a career.

To nobody's surprise, Evans picked up right where he left off last Sunday, scoring twice on five catches in the Buccaneers' season-opening win over the Washington Commanders. Those 12 points in Week 1 brought his career total to 590, and he's just two points behind former kicker Martin Gramatica for the most in team history. Evans is synonymous with scoring.

Surveying the Competition

If Evans isn't wearing the crown, who is?

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Who else deserves to be considered the greatest Buccaneer ever? There are some candidates when looking at the Ring of Honor, which includes studs like cornerback Ronde Barber, safety John Lynch, and linebacker Derrick Brooks. All three Hall of Famers spent a decade-plus with Tampa, and helped bring the city its first Super Bowl title (2003). Brandt called them "heroes."

Evans can't join those franchise legends in Canton yet, but he's not lacking a ring. He was the top weapon on the Buccaneers' championship team in 2020, led by a 43-year-old Tom Brady. In regard to accolades, Evans has earned Pro Bowl honors five times and All-Pro honors three times. Barber and Brooks also received several awards, but they both played on defense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike Evans' streak of 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards is the second-longest in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice (11).

So, at the minimum, Evans is the greatest offensive player in Buccaneers history, which spans five decades. But the take from Brandt wasn't half-baked. It's foolish to ignore Evans' long list of accomplishments. He has the most touchdowns (94), yards (11,680), and receptions (762) in team history. He also owns the team's playoff records for all three categories.

The vast majority of fans across the league may view Evans as a compiler, as he's never been recognized as the league's most talented receiver, or selected high atop fantasy football draft boards. But when he reaches that special 100-touchdown mark, there will be just eight players in NFL history who've celebrated in the end zone more than him. Respect his talent.

Sources: NFL Network, Buccaneers Press Notes

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.