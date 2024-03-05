Highlights The New England Patriots have reportedly applied the transition tag to star safety Kyle Dugger.

The tag allows Dugger to seek out deals from other teams in free agency, though the Patriots can match any offer sheet he signs.

By giving the tag to Dugger, offensive tackles Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown are now practically guaranteed to hit free agency.

The New England Patriots are about to embark on a pivotal offseason for the organization.

The team is approaching the new league year with the most cap space in football. Longtime head coach Bill Belichick is gone, with former Patriots' linebacker Jerod Mayo stepping into his place, and the team will almost certainly select a new franchise quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, New England has made their first important decision of the offseason that will have ramifications on the rest of the roster. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots are applying the transition tag to star safety Kyle Dugger.

The team is prioritizing defense ahead of Mayo's first season at the helm, which makes sense given that the unit ranked seventh in yards allowed in 2023. The offense, however, will need a lot more attention in the coming months after the team averaged just 13.9 points per game (tied for last) this past season.

Dugger's tag keeps talented defense intact

Offensive tackles Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown are likely to hit free agency

The transition tag is different from the franchise tag in a couple of key ways, not the least of which is the rarity in which it has been used in recent years.

Other than its use cases, the transition tag also changes the compensation owed to players and the teams:

Franchise tag: Player's salary is based on the top five salary cap hits at his position over the past five years; Transition tag: Player's salary is based on the top 10 salary cap hits over the same five-year period.

Franchise tag: Player can negotiate with any team in free agency Transition tag: Player can negotiate with any team in free agency

Franchise tag: If the tagging team declines to match the FA offer sheet, they receive two first-round picks Transition tag: If the tagging team declines to match the FA offer sheet, they receive no compensation

Regardless of the label on the tag, teams only get one per offseason. As such, the Patriots will not be able to tag any more of their outgoing free agents, including offensive tackles Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Just how bad was the New England Patriots offense in 2023? Well, in terms of Patriots history over the last 50 years, the 2023 offense produced the fourth-fewest points per game (13.9), sixth-fewest total yards for a 16- or 17-game season (4,696), and tied for eighth-fewest yards per play (4.6).

Onwenu is the premier offensive tackle on the market this offseason (non-Tyron Smith division), and his ability to play both guard and tackle spots will ensure he earns a lucrative contract. The Patriots have more than enough cap space to retain him, and it would be bad business to let one of their few shining lights on offense over the past few seasons walk away for nothing in return.

Dugger should earn himself a fine contract too, as he's one of the best safeties on the market. He's been a consistent presence in the middle of the Patriots' defense, especially over the past three seasons.

Kyle Dugger, Past 3 Seasons Year Tackles Pass Deflections INTs Completion % Passer Rating 2021 92 5 4 64.0% 66.7 2022 78 8 3 69.1% 95.2 2023 109 7 2 68.8% 82.7

Dugger can play both as a box safety and deep zone safety, and his experience playing in Bill Belichick's complex system should assuage any concerns about "fit" in another coordinator's scheme.

Given that 2024 will be his age-28 season, Dugger shouldn't have an issue finding a long-term deal this offseason, be it from the Patriots or another team with a need in the secondary.

