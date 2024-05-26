Highlights The Ravens' DC views Kyle Hamilton as a key defensive weapon with the potential for MVP honors.

Hamilton's versatility positions him to be a crucial piece for the defense.

Expectations are high for Hamilton's development as a blue chip player essential for the Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations.

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for third-year safety Kyle Hamilton.

The team's new defensive coordinator, Zach Orr, via team transcript, explained how he believes Hamilton has unlimited potential.

"Kyle Hamilton is the ultimate chess piece; I think he's one of the top players in the league. My goal for him is to one day win [the] defensive MVP—here—of the league. I think he has that type of talent, he has that type of work ethic, he's that type of person."

A defensive player as MVP is as likely as Patrick Mahomes missing the playoffs—slim to say the least. But Hamilton is indeed on his way to being one of the top defensive weapons in the entire NFL.

If the Ravens want to compete for the Super Bowl this year, they will need Hamilton healthy and to take that next step as a blue chip player. The Ravens' quest to get back to the AFC Championship game, and possibly further, will begin in the NFL's Thursday night opener against the team that ended their 2023 season, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens' Defense Will Move Through Hamilton

With Patrick Queen gone, Hamilton becomes the "tone setter" on defense.

The Ravens retooled in the offseason after some key losses, including losing inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who took less money to play for the team's rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the NFL is a game of chess, Hamilton just became the new queen (pun intended) of the defense.

Orr expanded his statement about what makes Hamilton so special.

"The thing about him being the ultimate chess piece [is], depending on what the offense does, he can play anywhere. He can play safety, deep safety, box safety; he can play corner, he can play nickel, he can play backer, he can even play outside linebacker, too, and you guys know he can rush the passer. The thing that you appreciate about Kyle Hamilton is, is he works at it, he's a smart player, so he can handle all the different volume that you get him. I think he's eager, going into his third year, to do more, so we'll see."

In his time at Notre Dame, Hamilton proved that he had the tools to become a big threat in the secondary, and that is meant quite literally with his 6-foot-4 frame. His length has been menacing on the pro level.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Kyle Hamilton has 143 total tackles in his first two NFL seasons.

Hamilton's second season as a pro looked not only promising, but a showcase of his ability all over the field. He could rush the passer, drop back into coverage, tackle, and go sideline to sideline. His versatility and production earned him All-Pro honors.

Kyle Hamilton's 2023 Stats Solo Tackles 63 Interceptions 4 Pass Deflections 13 Sacks 3 Tackles for Loss 10

Hamilton is only 23 years old, and entering his third season, expectations are that his ceiling will continue to climb each year. It still feels like he is light years from his prime, so Orr, in his first year as Ravens DC, can still tap into the diverse set of skills Hamilton possesses.

Orr has some big shoes to fill as defensive coordinator, considering the departed Mike Macdonald's (now Seahawks head coach) allowed the fewest points in the NFL, and was tied for first in takeaways (31). Hamilton will definitely be pivotal in the Ravens' hopes of continuing to dominate on the defensive side of the ball.

