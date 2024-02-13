Highlights The NBA Trade Deadline lacked blockbuster deals, including one involving Kyle Kuzma, who preferred to stay with the Wizards.

Kuzma's decision raises questions, considering the Wizards' need to stockpile draft picks and their lack of competitiveness.

While Kuzma would have improved the Mavericks' scoring, his unreliable defense and shooting make him a difficult choice as a leading player.

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone and while there was certainly a bevy of deals that improved teams' depth, there was a striking lack of blockbusters last week.

One of the names most frequently mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the fateful Thursday was Kyle Kuzma, who had apparently been drawing many potential suitors.

The Washington Wizards, who sit in 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 9-44 record, had an opportunity to cash in on Kuzma's great year when the Mavericks allegedly sent them an offer centered around the 28-year-old forward. Though it's unclear what the deal consisted of, Kuzma told The Athletic that he told management he preferred to stay put.

"There was a point in time, Dallas, they definitely did want me. [Michael] Winger presented me with what the trade was and obviously didn’t want to trade me and kind of left the decision up to me a little bit and asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to stay and continue to build something. And that was kind of the end of it.”

In 52 games this season, Kuzma is averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three.

Kuzma would have fit with what the Mavericks were looking for

Dallas needed an athletic player to play power forward

It'll be difficult to prove whether Kuzma did, in fact, veto a trade to the Mavericks, but if he did, it raises questions, especially given a report that claimed the Wizards had a mandate to stockpile draft picks. Kuzma is 28 years old and locked into a four-year contract on which he has three years remaining following the season.

The Wizards are not anywhere close to being a competent team and even if they draft well and get a star, they likely won't be ready to compete until at least two seasons later. That would leave Kuzma in his early thirties in somewhat of a leadership role he may or may not be qualified to fill.

Kyle Kuzma – 2023-24 Clutch Stats Time Left PTS FG% Last 5 Min <= 5 Points 1.1 38.5 Last 3 Min <= 5 Points 0.8 35.0 Last 1 Min <= 5 Points 0.6 30.6 Last 30 Sec <= 5 Points 0.3 20.0 Last 10 Sec <= 5 Points 0.2 25.0

Kuzma isn't particularly reliable on defense or from deep, making him a difficult choice to be the leading man on a team. Granted, his supporting cast, aside from promising rookie Bilal Coulibaly, has left much to be desired. They would have instantly improved in the scoring department if he had gotten traded to the Mavericks, particularly from the forward position where they lack a real difference-maker.

Admittedly, Kuzma would have to take a major step back in terms of offense. He'd have become the third option behind Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, but it wouldn't be out of reach to say he'd average close to 20 points per game.

Again, Kuzma's defense wouldn't be anything to write home about, but if they had managed to get Kuzma on top of one of PJ Washington or Daniel Gafford, they wouldn't need to rely on him to get as many stops.

Still, the Mavericks were able to fill their gaps without hemorrhaging their future assets, so it seems like they didn't miss out that much. The Wizards, on the other hand, don't feel like they're in any rush to deal Kuzma and could revisit deals in the offseason.