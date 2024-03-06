Highlights The Washington Wizards in a battle for the number one lottery pick with a dismal 9-52 record.

Kyle Kuzma is seen as a 'winning piece' to a championship-contending roster, but not a number one option.

The team faces a tough decision on Kuzma's future - build around him or trade for assets to maximize value in return.

The Washington Wizards have had a 2023-24 regular season to forget, and with only dignity left to salvage in what has been a calamitous campaign, the Wizards can all but use their remaining games to decipher their plans for the off-season, and how they possibly go about continuing their rebuild to bring them success.

But one player the organization are thought to want to maintain their rebuild around is Kyle Kuzma, though, NBA insider Mark Medina feels the 28-year-old is better suited in a supporting role on a title contending team, as opposed to being the number one option.

Wizards in a battle for the number one lottery pick

One of only two teams not to reach double-digit wins this season (Detroit Pistons)

Earlier on in the season, it looked as though the Detroit Pistons were the flat-out worst team in the NBA, but after a string of embarrassing losses, the Washington Wizards have now seemingly made a case for joining their Eastern Conference companions in battling for that unwanted label.

The Wizards were initially optimistic that they could begin their Bradley Beal-less era on the front-foot, acquiring Chris Paul in the Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns, which they then flipped for a promising Jordan Poole in a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

But, Poole's time in Washington has been a tumultuous one itself, with his lackluster performances despite his championship-winning pedigree seeing him demoted to the bench by head coach, Wes Unseld Jr, leaving Kyle Kuzma as the leading number one option on the struggling team.

Jordan Poole - 2023-24 Season Splits Category As Starter Off Bench ORTG 110.1 107.2 DRTG 120.8 123.1 NRTG -10.6 -16.0 AST% 17.3 21.8 EFG% 46.9 53.0 USG% 24.4 30.9

As such, this has led many to believe that the Wizards' rebuild may take a lot longer than they had expected, especially after such a significant roster shake-up over the summer in which they also lost Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics after a career- best season last year.

GMS Key Statistic: Jordan Poole has the most 30-plus point games off the bench in a single season in Washington Wizards franchise history (3).

Perhaps the move was a strike of genius though, with Poole leading the league in points scored off the bench, in which he is averaging 23.4 points in his last seven outings, to go along with 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals, while also shooting the ball at a 43.6 percent efficiency from the field, and an improved 39.1 percent from behind the arc.

Nonetheless, with a 9-52 record, tied with the Pistons, such a disastrous season has already left the organization pondering over who they plan to select with their inevitable lottery pick, with USC point-guard Isaiah Collier considered to be a franchise-altering prospect, with which the Wizards should look to select and build the team around, especially after signaling that they don't deem Poole as their franchise cornerstone, as evidenced by previously aforementioned demotion from the starting lineup.

Kuzma is a ‘winning piece’ to the puzzle

While Medina views Kuzma as a ‘winning piece’ to the Wizards’ rebuilding puzzle, he has a hard time viewing the 28-year-old as a number one option, citing his lack of All-Star nods as one explanation, though he further goes on to state that there are murmurs that the Wizards organization still want to build around him.

“At this point in his career, he's more valuable as a complementary player, because I don't view him as a number one option. He hasn't even been an All-Star yet. To Kyle Kuzma’s credit, he can be part of a rebuilding team, and before the trade deadline, the message that I got was that the Wizards really wanted to just continue to build around Kyle. Not to say that he is their franchise savior, but because he's a winning piece to whatever puzzle that they ultimately assemble here.”

Shooting efficiency as number one option

Team-leading 22.2 PPG on 46.1 FG%

When discussing what to do with Kuzma, who is arguably one of the Wizards' most valuable trade assets, Medina proposes two options: to have him help build a team that allows players to fit around him, or to build up his stock further so that they can maximize a return of value in a potential trade.

“Maybe Kyle can build the Wizards into a team so that they can collect other players around him, or, they build this so that his trade value is even higher for that next big trade that enables Kuzma to join a championship-contending team, and the Wizards to get enough assets in return to justify that deal.”

Averaging both a career and team-high 22.2 points, to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists, Kuzma has been an integral part of Washington's offense this season, but his individual numbers aren't enough to help lift the team up the standings as the number one option, no matter how hard he is trying.

Attempting a career-high 18.9 field goal attempts, Kuzma has converted his shots at the most efficient rate of his career, draining 46.1 percent, while he has remained consistent with his three-point shooting, connecting on 34.6 percent of his 6.8 attempts per contest.

Kyle Kuzma - 2023-24 Shot Efficiency Category FG% PTS Drive 47.0 7.0 Catch-and-Shoot 35.2 5.1 Pull Up 33.8 4.2 Paint Touch 62.4 2.4

Kuzma's ability to shoot from across the floor has been pivotal to becoming Washington's leading scorer this season, but he has found the most success so far converting on attempts in the paint, in which he has converted at a rate of 62.4 percent, albeit for only 2.4 points per contest.

Where he scores the majority of his points, though, is on drive attempts, in which he averages 7.0 points at an efficient 47.0 percent scoring clip, while he also scores in the mid-30 percent range in both catch-and-shoot, and pull up, averaging 5.1 and 4.2 points, respectively.

While Kuzma has emerged as a reliable scoring option for the Wizards, a strong argument can be made for the 2020 NBA champion being a complementary addition to a championship-caliber roster, much like he was when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

As such, the Wizards have a tough decision to make regarding his future in the off-season, and whether it is worth collecting assets in a trade for Kuzma over keeping him and building a stronger team around him.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.