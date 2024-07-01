Highlights The Washington Wizards may trade Kyle Kuzma to rebuild around Bilal Coulibaly and Alexandre Sarr.

Kuzma could help multiple teams compete for a championship after a career year in 2023-24.

Potential trade destinations include the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings.

The Washington Wizards finished last season 15-67, the worst record in franchise history. They have not made the playoffs since the 2020-21 season and have not made it past the first round since 2016-17.

With Washington still in the middle of a rebuild, it may look to trade away multiple players this summer to help build around Bilal Coulibaly and the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Alexandre Sarr .

The franchise already made one deal before the draft, sending Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and picks, including the 14th pick in the 2024 draft, which it used to select Carlton Carrington .

With Washington likely to make more trades this summer, one player that may be on his way out of the nation's capital is Kyle Kuzma .

Kuzma had a career year last season. He averaged a career-high 22.2 points per game while shooting a career-best 46.3 percent from the field in 70 games. He averaged 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He did post the worst defensive rating of his career, 120.1, but he is known more for his offense than for his defense, and the Wizards' lackluster defense as a team contributed to that high number.

Kyle Kuzma Stats 2023-24 G 70 PPG 22.2 RPG 6.6 APG 4.2 FG% 46.3 3PT% 33.6

After a career year, Kuzma should gain interest from other teams. The 28-year-old is a great scorer and could help multiple teams around the league compete for a championship.

Here are three potential trade destinations for Kuzma this offseason.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors retool roster by adding Kuzma

With the Golden State Warriors losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, the big three of Stephen Curry , Draymond Green and Thompson is a thing of the past.

The Warriors will likely look to make a move this offseason after missing the playoffs last year. With Thompson gone and the Warriors failing to work out a sign and trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George , their attention now turns to other stars they could trade for.

Another player that the Warriors have been rumored to be interested in is Lauri Markkanen , but if they are unable to work out a deal with the Utah Jazz , Kuzma may be another good option for Golden State.

Wizards - Warriors Mock Trade Wizards Receive: Warriors Receive: Andrew Wiggins Kyle Kuzma Moses Moody 2028 First-Round Pick Marvin Bagley III

In this trade, the Warriors would swap Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody for Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III . Kuzma would be an upgrade offensively over Wiggins and has a much cheaper contract. Kuzma would slot in as the starting small forward, becoming the second option offensively behind Curry.

They would also receive Bagley III, who Washington traded for last season. Bagley III would add size to a relatively small Warriors team. He would be a perfect piece off of the bench as Trayce Jackson-Davis or Kevon Looney would more than likely be the starting center.

By adding these two players, Golden State may not be the team it once was, but it could compete in the West.

Washington would add Wiggins, who it could then deal at next season's trade deadline to acquire more young talent and draft picks. The Wizards would also acquire Moody, who could become a key player off the bench while he still develops.

By trading away Bagley III, the Wizards would help improve their logjam at center after drafting Sarr and signing Jonas Valanciunas . It would also allow second-year player Tristan Vukcevic to receive more playing time.

With this deal, the Wizards' rebuild would continue to take shape but at a faster rate.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs add another star to compete in the East

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a very interesting start to the offseason.

After they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, rumors started about Cleveland looking to trade multiple key pieces of its roster. The players in these rumors were Donovan Mitchell , Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen .

Cleveland has shut down basically all rumors circulating about Mitchell and Garland, but it does look like the Cavs are looking to trade Allen to allow Evan Mobley to become the team's starting center next season. The Cavaliers may also have to find a new starting forward if Isaac Okoro leaves in free agency.

Cleveland may look to add another star this offseason to help it compete at the top of the Eastern Conference. If the Cavs do look to add another star, they may have interest in Kuzma.

Wizards - Cavaliers Mock Trade Wizards Receive: Cavaliers Receive: Jarrett Allen Kyle Kuzma 2025 Second-Round Pick

In this mock trade, the Cavaliers would send Allen and a 2025 second-rounder to the Wizards in exchange for Kuzma. With Allen gone, the Cavs would be able to move Mobley to the center position, allowing Kuzma to be either the starting power or small forward.

With Kuzma in the starting lineup next to Garland and Mitchell, the Cavs could be one of the best offensive teams in the league next season and become even more of a threat in the East.

The Wizards would receive a 2025 second-round pick and Allen. With Avdija and Kuzma gone, Allen could slot in next to Sarr in the starting lineup, creating a great defensive frontcourt. Allen is still just 26 years old, and pairing him with Sarr would allow the two to dominate the paint while creating space for the Wizards' outside shooters.

It would also allow Valanciunas to come off of the bench as a key sixth man. With this addition, the Wizards may just be a couple more pieces away from once again becoming a playoff team.

Sacramento Kings

Kings and Wizards swap forwards

After being the surprise team in the NBA two seasons ago, the Sacramento Kings had high expectations entering last season. They did not live up to those expectations, missing the playoffs after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament.

With the Kings looking to make a playoff push next season, they have been rumored to be interested in trading away forward Harrison Barnes to add another star next to De'Aaron Fox , Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray . Two players they have been rumored to make a deal for are Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine .

If they are unable to work out a deal for either of those players, another player they could target is Kuzma.

Wizards - Kings Mock Draft Wizards Receive: Kings Receive: Harrison Barnes Kyle Kuzma Chris Duarte 2026 First-Round Pick

In this scenario, the Kings would swap Barnes, Chris Duarte and a 2026 first-round pick for Kuzma. Kuzma would immediately become the starting small forward, replacing Barnes.

He is a better and younger player than Barnes and provides more scoring to an already deadly offense. With him in the starting lineup, the Kings should light the beam a lot next season and end up in the playoffs while becoming a threat to many at the top of the Western Conference.

Washington would add Barnes, who it would more than likely deal to a third team in this trade, or wait to trade him closer to the trade deadline next season. They would also acquire Duarte, who has talent and is still a young player. He would have an opportunity to possibly start in Washington, or at least play more minutes than he did in his time with both Sacramento and the Indiana Pacers.

The Wizards would also add another future draft pick, a first-rounder in 2026.

With the Wizards continuing to rebuild, they may look to trade away multiple players this summer. One player that may be on the move is Kuzma, and if he is, Washington should see a lot of interest from other teams to acquire him.

If the Wizards do elect to trade Kuzma, they should receive young players and picks to help their rebuild gain even more traction after selecting Sarr second overall in the 2024 draft.