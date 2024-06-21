Highlights The Washington Wizards may choose to start fresh: Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma didn't mesh as top options in Wizards' failed season.

Kuzma has trade value, but his career-high scoring wasn't enough to lift the Wizards.

Trade dilemma: Wizards want a big return for Kuzma, but must balance asset-collecting needs.

The Washington Wizards find themselves in a precarious position, whereby after having traded for Jordan Poole last season to have him as their number one option alongside Kyle Kuzma , they may now be considering blowing up the roster again after a disastrous 2023-24 NBA campaign.

Should they decide to do so, then Kuzma may be one of their biggest assets for trade, who league insider Mark Medina argues has a market for joining a title contender as a complementary player.

Back to Square One

Having Poole and Kuzma as the two leading options was a failure

Last summer was an off-season of new beginnings for the Wizards, who offloaded Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics – where he became an NBA champion – as well as sending their former franchise star, Bradley Beal , packing in a deal that saw them acquire Chris Paul from the Phoenix Suns , which they then flipped into a package with the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole, and an abundance of other assets.

The optimism was that Poole could break away from being in the shadows of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as a deep-range threat and provide the Wizards with a leading scoring punch as they entered into full rebuilding mode.

However, life in Washington was rocky from the start for the 25-year-old and, after a lengthy spell of poor performances, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. decided it was in the best interest of the team to demote Poole to a bench role for a considerable stretch down the season.

Jordan Poole - 2023-24 Scoring By Zone Category As Starter Off Bench FGA FG% FGA FG% Restricted Area 3.1 66.5 2.9 77.1 In the Paint (Non-RA) 2.5 39.2 3.5 35.7 Mid-Range 2.3 35.7 1.6 36.8 Corner 3 0.8 30.9 0.8 40.0 Above the Break 3 6.0 32.1 8.3 36.4

For other franchise leader Kyle Kuzma, while he had a season full of career-highs, his performances weren’t enough to lead his team to wins – viewed more as a complementary player than a lead option – where they finished the 2023-24 campaign with a lowly 15-67 record, the second-worst in the NBA behind the Detroit Pistons who lost just one game more.

As such, Kuzma’s name has been highlighted as a player who could be on the trade market this summer, though Washington’s asking price for the 2020 NBA Champion is hefty, where they are thought to be seeking multiple first-round draft picks in a deal, though they aren’t thought to be in a rush to trade the 28-year-old.

With a young core emerging in Deni Avdija – who has been touted as somebody who could be a firm building block for Washington – as well as Bilal Coulibaly , the Wizards aren’t down and out, but they do need to bring in some talent around the youngsters to boost their chances of climbing up the Eastern Conference standings.

With a bunch of draft capital, though, they could look to use that as leverage to bolster their roster going forward.

Some of Kuzma’s ‘Weaknesses Would Be Shielded’ on Contender

Medina argues that Kuzma would be valuable to a championship-contending team as a complementary player as it would allow him to showcase his versatility, while his weaknesses would be overshadowed by the star players on any team that he would end up on.

“There's a market for him if it's with a contending team. Ironically, there was talk about him going to the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline, and he and the Wizards had some talks, and he was saying, ‘I'm not comfortable with that’ because he didn't see the Mavs as a contender. But I think that he would be good on a contending team because he doesn't have to have a bigger role. He can be in a complementary role. So, some of his weaknesses, as far as not being efficient, would be shielded, and he also can make use of the fact that he's a versatile player who has championship experience. Generally, there would be a market for him on contending teams, it’s just going to be through the lens of, hey, we need a good 6/7/8 player off the bench. What will we give up as opposed to ‘this is a star player, we're going to give them a haul to make this happen.”

Wizards Would Struggle To Get a Haul Back for Kuzma

Additionally, Medina argues that if Washington are to trade Kuzma, then not only are they in ‘asset-collecting mode’, they may also need to be realistic in terms of what they could possibly get back in return for a trade for the 28-year-old, as he won’t necessarily command a large haul that the Wizards are perhaps seeking.

“The thing that is tricky here is that if the Wizards are doing this, they're in asset-collecting mode, because dating back to last season, they were riding two parallel traps. They were in asset collecting mode, but also trying to develop Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, not as their cornerstone players, but more of their starting point, where they could build a roster around these guys, at least in the short term. That’s not to say that's a long-term strategy. So, if they do trade Kyle Kuzma, I think Washington are going to try to get a haul back. But the problem is, Kuzma is not a superstar player that would get a haul back, so that’s the tough part about trades. It's always about the details.”

Showing His Value

Scored 22.2 points on 46.3 FG% (both career-highs)

Despite the team's worst season record in their 63-year history, and the first time they have failed to win at least 20 games since 2011-21, Kuzma showcased his value as a scorer.

In fact, he had a career-high year in which he recorded an average of 22.2 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field, along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, which each ranked in the top five among his team.

Kyle Kuzma - 2023-24 Shot Efficiency Category FG% PTS Drives 48.1 7.6 Catch-and-Shoot 33.9 4.7 Pull Up 33.8 4.1 Paint Touch 64.9 2.3 Post Touch 60.0 0.5 Elbow Touch 65.6 1.3

The 28-year-old was more productive the closer he was to the basket, as evidenced by his 71.2 percent field goal conversion rate off of his 5.5 attempts per game when fewer than five feet away from the rim.

From 5–9 feet from the basket, Kuzma shot with 40.7 percent efficiency from his 3.5 attempts, while stepping back much further to 20–24 feet, he attempted 2.3 shots per contest, which he converted at 39.6 percent efficiency.

But, while his shooting was efficient, his overall efficiency was not, which was something Medina alluded to when explaining why Kuzma was more suited to being in a complementary role on a contending team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Kuzma ranked 17th in the entire NBA for field goals attempted, with 18.8 per contest, but also had the sixth-worst plus/minus rating in the league with his minus-8.0 rating, ranking 567th out of 572.

When Kuzma was on the court for the Wizards this season, they were outscored by 11.0 points per 100 possessions, but this figure improved slightly when he was on the bench, with them still being outscored, but this time by only an average of 5.6 points per 100 possessions.

This is because the team's defense improved when he was on the bench, going up from a 120.8 defensive rating to a 114.1 defensive rating.

All in all, Kuzma will generate interest from around the league due to what he can offer from an offensive standpoint, and if he were to be surrounded by All-Star-caliber players, then his defensive liabilities may be somewhat mitigated slightly.

As such, it is no wonder why the asking price for the 28-year-old is so high, but Washington may have to be willing to concede if the market doesn't come if they are to begin to turn the cogs on their rebuild once again.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.