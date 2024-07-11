This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Kyle Lowry has agreed to return to the Sixers, bolstering the team's lineup alongside Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The 38-year-old point guard had a solid performance last season, averaging 8.0 points and 4.6 assists on 40.4 percent shooting from three while with Philadelphia.

Lowry's experience and skills will be valuable in the Sixers' pursuit of a title, adding depth and leadership to the team's roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to add around the trio of Paul George , Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey by bringing back free agent point guard Kyle Lowry , according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 38-year-old signed on with Philly during the 2023-24 season after he was traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets . The Hornets then bought him out, and the ex-Villanova star joined the 76ers in their title chase.

Lowry averaged 8.0 points and 4.6 assists and shot 40.4 percent from three during his 23 games with the Sixers.

Philly Still Not Done In Free Agency

Lowry adds another veteran presence to the Sixers

Despite approaching the end of his career, Lowry still started 20 of the 23 games he played in with the 76ers last season and averaged 28.4 minutes per contest.

He also started all six playoff games and averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a steal before Philadelphia bowed out to the New York Knicks .

Lowry is long past the point where he can heavily contribute to a team, but he's another veteran presence with championship experience Sixers coach Nick Nurse can turn to off the bench. He was a member of the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship squad and has amassed 136 playoff appearances during his career.

He's the latest free agent Daryl Morey has brought in this offseason. George is one of the biggest signings of the summer, but Philadelphia has built out a veteran roster alongside its three stars.

Morey also signed center Andre Drummond, forward Caleb Martin and guard Eric Gordon while re-signing wing Kelly Oubre Jr.