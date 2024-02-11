Highlights After being bought out by the Charlotte Hornets, Kyle Lowry has found a new home with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lowry will bring championship experience and familiarity with head coach Nick Nurse to the Sixers.

His team-first mentality and ability to contribute on defense and playmaking will help bolster the Sixers' roster.

After Kyle Lowry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the Terry Rozier deal earlier this month, it was all but certain that the veteran point guard wouldn't play a minute for his new team.

The Hornets were rumored to be actively shopping Lowry ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, but it was clear few teams were interested in bringing him on at his salary.

As such, the Hornets bought him out and now Lowry has found a new home with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 37-year-old took to Instagram to announce that he would return to his home city as he searched for his second ring since 2019.

In 37 games this season, Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Lowry working with familiarity with 76ers

He has championship experience and played for Nick Nurse with Raptors

With his landing in Philadelphia, Lowry joins a championship-contending team that, while not totally identical to his situation with the Raptors in 2019, echoes some of the characteristics of his old team.

He'll be playing with a bonafide superstar in Joel Embiid, who, despite his recent injury, was putting up better numbers than Kawhi Leonard did in the 2018-19 season. Infamously enough, Lowry was on the floor when Leonard hit the shot in the final seconds of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Lowry also played under head coach Nick Nurse and while his system may still take some time for Lowry to learn, he'll easily adjust to the emphasis on defense. As well, he'll be charged with a much less vigorous offensive load, given that he'll be playing behind the aforementioned Embiid, Tobias Harris, and first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

Instead, he'll have to remain sharp on defense and in his playmaking, as he'll be the player who averaged the most assists per game behind Embiid and Maxey. Newly acquired Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne, the latter of whom came from the Milwaukee Bucks, are both averaging 6.0 assists per game, but the sample size is so minuscule that it's hard to envision that staying consistent.

Lowry won't necessarily be a game-changer for the Sixers, but his championship experience and team-first mentality are exactly what they need to flesh out the roster and make waves once Embiid returns from his injury.

Kyle Lowry – 2023-24 Defense Tracking Defense Category DFGA DFG% Overall 11.6 50.2 2 Pointers 5.3 41.0 3 Pointers 6.3 57.9 Less Than 6 Feet 3.9 72.0 Less Than 10 Feet 4.7 64.6 Greater Than 15 Feet 6.0 41.2

The one thing that is probably made most clear about Lowry's arrival in Philadelphia is the trade that brought Payne to the city in exchange for Patrick Beverley. Lowry and Beverley play similar styles at this stage in their careers, where their focus is on defense and playmaking rather than scoring.

Still, Lowry is a better shooter than Beverley, but having both would be redundant. At least with Payne, the Sixers can alternate between scoring-oriented and passing-oriented guards.