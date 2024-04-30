Highlights The Atlanta Falcons picked up the fifth-year option on tight end Kyle Pitts yesterday evening.

Pitts hasn't met expectations since his rookie year because of poor QB play and decision-making from his previous head coach.

The marriage of Atlanta's new scheme and quarterback should lead Pitts to have the best season of his career in 2024.

Everyone loves it when a good plan comes together.

Many projected Kyle Pitts to quickly emerge as the focal point of the Atlanta Falcons' passing offense when the team selected him fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. As a rookie, that was the case. But in the two successive years, things changed.

Through no fault of his own - and with no tangible explanation - Pitts was seemingly pushed onto the backburner in Atlanta's offense by former head coach Arthur Smith, whose actions indicated a view of journeyman tight end Jonnu Smith and Pitts as equals in his eyes.

We mean no disrespect to the eighth-year tight end: he did set career-highs in receptions, yards and first downs in 2023 after all. But that production came at the expense of maximized usage for a 23-year-old, 6'6" alien of a prospect in an offense that struggled to consistently gain yards through the air. Talk about storing a Bugatti in a trailer park.

With both Arthur and Jonnu now out of the Falcons' frame and quarterback Kirk Cousins in it, Pitts feels primed to finally unleash a Godzilla-esque nuclear storm on the rest of the league. Atlanta's decision to pick up his fifth-year option, as reported by ESPN's Field Yates late Thursday evening, despite his tame numbers the past two seasons, only confirms it.

Pitts Was Electric as a Rookie

A number of factors have fizzled his spark since then

In his first professional season, Pitts paced the Falcons' receiving corps in nearly every non-TD statistic you could imagine: targets, yards, receptions, yards per reception, even first downs. When he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in Week 17 that season, he became just the second rookie tight end to ever eclipse the prestigious mark, and the first to do so since Hall of Famer Mike Ditka in 1961.

An MCL tear in Week 11 the following year limited his overall output. However, Arthur Smith's shift to an even heavier run-centric approach with quarterback Matt Ryan's departure hurt his per-game averages. Pitts received six or more targets in 13 of 17 outings as a rookie, but reached that threshold in only five of 10 games during his sophomore campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kyle Pitts' 2022 season displayed the dichotomy between target share and actual opportunity. According to PlayerProfiler.com, his target share jumped almost 11% (23.6% to 34.3%) from 2021 to 2022. Despite this, he saw fewer targets per game in 2022 (5.9) than he did in 2021 (6.5).

The 2023 season brought a new set of challenges, with poor quarterback play and Jonnu Smith's presence functioning as the primary culprits. Pitts' 64% catchable target rate was the lowest in the league among tight ends with at least 60 targets, an "outlier low" percentage even when his deeper average depth of target is taken into consideration, according to FTNFantasy.

What may have been worse than the passes Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke were throwing his way was Arthur Smith's insistence on getting Jonnu Smith the ball, particularly in the red zone. Among tight ends with 550 snaps, Jonnu Smith tied for the fourth-lowest route participation rate (63.9%) in the NFL. Despite this, Smith had a red zone target share (17.0%) nearly twice as high (9.8%) as Pitts, whose own rate was nearly matched by third-string tight end MyCole Pruitt.

Falcons Tight Ends - 2023 Category Kyle Pitts Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt Offensive Snaps 728 653 402 Targets 90 70 12 Receptions 53 50 9 Yards 667 582 110 Touchdowns 3 3 1 Targets Per Game 5.3 4.1 0.7 Target Share 17.8% 13.8% 2.4% Red Zone Target Share 9.4% 17.0% 7.5%

Arthur Smith's coaching malfeasance has been discussed ad nauseam. Now that he is finally out of the building, nobody is set to benefit more than Pitts, especially with Cousins set to take over under center.

Kirk Cousins Loves His Tight Ends

Good ones thrive when he's at the helm of a McVay system

The Falcons' new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, is a Sean McVay disciple. Minnesota Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell also hails from the McVay coaching tree. Historically, tight ends who have played with Cousins and McVay - who was OC of the then-Redskins (Washington Commanders) through much of Cousins' tenure in D.C. - or Cousins in McVay's scheme have thrived.

Excluding Week 18 of 2022, when both Cousins and T.J. Hockenson were removed for rest ahead of the postseason, the duo played 17 games together in Minnesota. Hockenson's numbers in that time were tremendous, as were Jordan Reed's when he played with Cousins and McVay, who was OC for the then-Redskins (Washington Commanders) nearly a decade ago.

Kirk Cousins' TE in A Sean McVay System Category Reed (2015) Reed (2016-17) Hockenson (2022-23) Games 14 18 17 Targets 114 124 153 Receptions 87 93 112 Yards 952 897 981 Touchdowns 11 8 6 Yards Per Reception 10.9 9.7 8.8 Targets Per Game 8.1 6.9 9.0 Receptions Per Game 6.2 5.2 6.6 Yards Per Game 68.0 49.8 57.7

As good as Reed and Hockenson are, neither possess the field-stretching nor after-catch ability Pitts provides. His 12.6 yards per reception in 2023, a career-low, are a full yard better than Hockenson's (11.5) or Reed's (11.1) career-high mark.

After three seasons stuck in passing purgatory, Pitts will finally be playing in a scheme that has seen the light in 2024. His brief interaction with Cousins after he signed in free agency shows just how anxious he was to be freed from the shackles of Atlanta's previous regime.

If he remains healthy, Pitts is set to go scorched Earth on opposing defenses and make his fifth-year option price tag look like a massive bargain.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.