Highlights Kyle Pitts aims to bounce back and return to rookie form under new head coach Raheem Morris in 2024.

Pitts had a record-setting rookie season, but struggled in the following years due to injuries and poor QB play.

With new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, there is hope for creativity in the Falcons' offense and a potential standout season for Pitts.

Kyle Pitts went from a record-setting rookie to a fantasy football pariah in just three years. Thanks to the mediocre quarterback play from Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke, the highest tight end ever drafted (fourth overall) hasn’t been able to reproduce the heights of his maiden season. New head coach Raheem Morris projects a return to his rookie form in 2024, as he told ESPN's Marc Raimondi:

I see a young guy that's eager to learn, wants more, and his 'why' is really him -- his personal vendetta to get back. And I love that about him, because you gotta have a little edge, and he's starting to show that a little bit more every day.

With Kirk Cousins now in the mix and a completely new coaching staff, there’s hope that Pitts can fulfill his otherworldly potential for the Atlanta Falcons.

Related 'Top-5 Best Backs This Year': Titans' RB Duo Sets Lofty Goal for 2024 The Titans are set to deploy a whole new offensive scheme in 2024, with a backfield by committee trying to replace Derrick Henry.

The Two Sides of Kyle Pitts

Will fantasy owners and the Falcons get a feast or famine in 2024?

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Pitts came just 51 yards shy of eclipsing Mike Ditka’s receiving yards record by a rookie tight end, albeit with a few extra games. He did manage to pass Julio Jones for most receiving yards by a rookie while also becoming the only Falcons rookie receiver to surpass 1,000 yards.

Kyle Pitts Career Statistics Category Total Rank Among TEs 2021-23 Receptions 149 15th Receiving Yards 2,049 7th Touchdowns 6 20th

Unfortunately, it all went downhill from there, with Pitts failing to match his rookie yards total in his next two seasons combined! Injuries, piss-poor quarterback play, and Arthur Smith’s stubborn playcalling all weighed heavily on the tight ends' disappointing seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kyle Pitts came just 51 yards shy of setting a new rookie record for tight end receiving yards in 2021

In order to regain the form that inspired millions of fantasy owners to draft him, Pitts took a trip with his new QB to learn from disgraced former head coach Jon Gruden. He learned about the godfather of the choice route Art Monk:

Different philosophies and just different things to take into each day to help me be my best and do as much as I can to contribute to the offense.

With new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson coming over from the Los Angeles Rams, we can expect plenty of creativity coming out of ATL. As the up-and-coming OC said of Pitts:

He's learning basically two different positions, because there's some tight end [work] and there's some receiver, and so he's got a lot on his plate and he's handled it really well. And so, [I'm] just excited to see him continue to get more comfortable in the system. And the sky's the limit for what kind of season he can have.

Undoubtedly, fantasy owners will either bathe in the success of perhaps the most hyped tight end ever or drown in their own tears after another disappointing season.

Source: Marc Raimondi

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.