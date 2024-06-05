Highlights Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is absent from mandatory minicamp as he looks for a new deal.

Aiyuk is likely targeting a contract in the region of $30 million a year.

The Niners don't have enough future cap space to pay Aiyuk, and should look to trade him for draft picks.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has yet to appear at the Niners' mandatory minicamp amid a contract dispute.

The star wideout is in the last year of his rookie deal, and is looking for an extension somewhere in the region of Justin Jefferson's market-setting four-year, $140 million contract, which made him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Niners have so far been reluctant to grant such a large deal to the 26-year-old, and Aiyuk was reportedly on the trading block during the NFL draft. When asked about his absence, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan is staying focused on what he can control (via 49erswebzone.com):

That stuff takes time and everything, but now, especially with guys in practices, minicamp stuff, I don’t ask about it at all. Some guys come because they want to avoid a fine, and some don’t. But regardless, it doesn’t change anything when those guys have come. We know what the process is. We know what the business part is. That’s just how they decide how they want to handle this week.

Aiyuk was a vital part of a team that was a goal line stand away from winning the Super Bowl last season, and the Niners are reluctant to lose him. In 16 games in 2023, he had a career high 1,342 receiving yards, 75 receptions, and seven receiving touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named to the Second-Team All-Pro.

The Niners recently agreed to extensions with other members of last season's team, including reigning offensive player of the year Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, which may restrict the team's ability to sign Aiyuk long term.

Per Spotrac, the team currently has -$23 million in cap space for 2025.

San Francisco Should Trade Aiyuk

Re-signing Aiyuk would limit the Niners' ability to build Super Bowl contending rosters

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Aiyuk reportedly wants around $30 million-a-year, and the Niners can't afford to pay him that while also paying Deebo Samuel just over $20 million a year and making Trent Williams and Nick Bosa the highest paid players at their respective positions.

While there's a good argument to be made that the Niners should try to maximize quarterback Brock Purdy's cheap rookie deal, the Niners also have to think about their long-term success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Purdy is due to be paid $1,004,252 this year, making him the 72nd highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Quarterbacks with a similar cap hit include Skylar Thompson, Clayton Tune, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Bailey Zappe.

Purdy only has two years left on his rookie deal, and he'll likely be able to command around $50 million a year after the recent extensions of Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins if he maintains his level of play.

Aiyuk would likely be looking for a four-year deal, and it's unlikely the Niners would be able to retain Bosa, Williams, Purdy, Deebo, CMC, and Aiyuk while also building out a roster with depth around them.

The Niners drafted a potential replacement for Aiyuk in the first round in Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who played with Aiyuk at Arizona State in 2019, and it would make more sense to recoup Aiyuk's value via a trade.

There are several teams who are interested in Aiyuk, and the Niners could potentially get a first-round pick or a few Day 2 picks in return.

