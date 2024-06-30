Highlights San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan may reduce Christian McCaffrey's rushing workload in 2024.

San Francisco's rookie additions to the RB room will compete for the increased snaps in CMC's stead.

By using him less frequently as a runner in the regular season, the 49ers should get the best version of McCaffrey in the postseason.

It's fitting that Christian McCaffrey played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Last season, he was the NFL's version of King Midas: every touch he had turned to gold.

Because of this, head coach Kyle Shanahan unsurprisingly rode CMC more than any coach did any player. But after pacing the league in touches (339) as part of his Offensive Player of the Year-winning campaign, McCaffrey may see less involvement in 2024. According to The Athletic, Shanahan is considering a reduction in McCaffrey's workload -- specifically in the running game -- to "protect [him] from himself" and keep him fresh for the season's duration.

He doesn’t like to ever come out no matter what the situation is, and I do think that’s something we could protect him with more. When you are such a threat in the pass game, it’s a little bit different... but if he’s just taking the wear and tear with 20 carries and stuff every game... you’d like to take some of that off of him.

McCaffrey played a higher percentage of his teams' snaps (81% in the 16 games he suited up) than any other running back last year. His enhanced field time coincided with an uptick in fumbles -- he lost three in 2023 after losing just two from 2017-22 -- and backup rusher Elijah Mitchell's six missed games. Some people may believe Shanahan is bluffing, but the 49ers' actions beyond extending McCaffrey indicate they're not.

San Francisco Added Two Rookie Running Backs

Their traits flash back to former 49ers ball-carriers

Before they joined Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in South Beach, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. toted the rock for the 49ers. As Shanahan's running game coordinator for four seasons and his offensive coordinator for one, McDaniel knows what traits runners need to succeed in his rushing attack. Shanahan didn't forget overnight, but added the priority depth McDaniel stole back to his squad this offseason.

In the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers picked Louisville's Isaac Guerendo. The 6'0", 219-pound, recently-turned 24-year-old ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in early March, giving Shanahan flashbacks to Mostert bursting through massive holes for San Francisco when healthy. The only difference is that Guerendo has more size, which means he can be more physical.

Isaac Guerendo vs. Raheem Mostert Player Height Weight 40-Time College YPC Raheem Mostert 5'10" 205 lbs. 4.34 5.6 Isaac Guerendo 6'0" 219 lbs. 4.33 6.0

In their UDFA class, general manager John Lynch signed Missouri's Cody Shrader, a projected sixth-round pick of NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. Shrader, who will play the majority of the season at age-25, is comparable to Wilson Jr. He possesses a smaller, thicker frame than the Dolphins' back, but can survive between-the-tackles all the same despite boasting slightly less speed. San Francisco signed Wilson Jr. as an UDFA out of North Texas back in 2018.

Cody Schrader vs. Jeff Wilson Jr. Player Height Weight 40-Time College YPC Jeff Wilson Jr. 6'0" 210 lbs. 4.57 5.7 Cody Schrader 5'8" 202 lbs. 4.61 5.3

Missouri's scheme is similar to Shanahan's, explaining why Schrader -- the SEC's leading rusher in 2023 -- was sought after in the wake of Guerendo's addition. Between them, Mitchell and Jordan Mason, San Francisco has created healthy competition for the available rushing snaps.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: By leading the league in touches, scrimmage yards and total touchdowns in 2023, Christian McCaffrey joined Jim Brown as the only players to win the "Scrimmage Triple Crown" twice. Brown did so in four of his nine seasons.

McCaffrey's rushing totals won't fall off of a cliff. He averaged 17 carries per game in the 2023 regular season. Shanahan will probably try to bring that number down to the 14-15 range. From a fantasy perspective, you're looking at roughly 1.5 fewer points per game out of his rushing work. Some weeks, that will easily be made up by his activity in the passing attack.

For San Francisco, this is about McCaffrey's preservation for the later stages of the playoffs. In the NFC Championship and Super Bowl 58, he notched 170 yards on 42 carries. That 4.0 yards per rush average lies more than a full yard below his 49ers' career mark (5.1).

McCaffrey is the engine that makes San Francisco go. When he's not producing at customary levels, his entire offense suffers. In order for Shanahan and San Francisco to rid themselves of their current label, they need him at his best when it matters most. If winning the Super Bowl comes at the cost of 15% of his 2023 rushing production, then so be it. That's a price any player should be willing to pay for a ring.

