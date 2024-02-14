Highlights Following another Super Bowl defeat, Kyle Shanahan is staring down another offseason of criticism concerning his ability to win a championship.

Shanahan's career thus far mirrors Andy Reid's early years in the NFL, providing motivation that he will capture his elusive title.

Like Reid, Shanahan may not be able to make good on his Super Bowl aspirations with his first team.

Don Coryell and Marv Levy.

A combination of those two men is who I claimed San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan resembled in the aftermath of Super Bowl 58, the latest harrowing playoff loss in a growing string of deep postseason runs for a man who just wrapped up his seventh season in red and gold.

The similarities are there. As the San Diego Chargers' leader, Coryell revolutionized the league with his vertical passing scheme—more commonly referred to as "Air Coryell"—and posted NFL-bests in both passing yards and total yards for seven of eight seasons from 1978-1985 (1984 was the lone exception).

Levy, after finishing under .500 in his first season with the Buffalo Bills, won 11 games or more in five of six years and appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls. However, neither coach, like Shanahan to this point, captured a championship.

Again, the similarities are there. The biggest difference is Shanahan's scheme being predicated on the rushing attack, while Coryell's was an all-out aerial assault. That said, neither he nor Levy are actually the most apt comparison for Shanahan's seven-year run.

A mere glance across the Super Bowl sideline should give Shanahan all the hope and inspiration necessary to believe his time is coming. He may just be in the wrong place.

Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid's careers began similarly

Their first 7 campaigns align in remarkably close ways

Both Andy Reid and Shanahan finished their debut head coaching campaigns with losing records, in large part because of quarterback issues. But once those were rectified, they took off.

Reid actually led the Philadelphia Eagles to even better regular season results than Shanahan has the 49ers; despite winning just 11 games combined in his first and seventh years, the current Kansas City Chiefs head coach averaged 10 victories per season over this stretch.

Coach Comparison - Andy Reid & Kyle Shanahan Category Andy Reid (1999-2005) Kyle Shanahan (2017-23) Total Seasons 7 7 Record 70-42 64-51 Playoff Appearances 5 4 No. 1 Seeds 3 2 Playoff Record 7-5 8-4 NFC Championship Appearances 4 4 Super Bowl Appearances (Wins) 1 (0) 2 (0)

Surprisingly, Shanahan holds the edge in playoff success, even with one fewer postseason nod and No. 1 seed to his name. Reid also made the conference championship game in 2008 and 2018, but was not able to reach the Super Bowl either year, fueling a number of old narratives that he has, for the most part, erased in recent seasons.

Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid share identical flaws

Reid's Eagles tenure was marred by the same issues Shanahan has experienced

Before Reid entered the GOAT conversation, he was drenched in the light Shanahan is currently doused in.

When discussing Shanahan, every analyst will tell you, "He is a great offensive mind." They're right; if he weren't, Mike McDaniel, Bobby Slowik, and countless other coaches spanning offensive staffs across the league wouldn't be in their respective positions.

They'll also tell you he routinely butchers end-of-half situations with poor clock management, as he did in this year's Divisional Round win.

They'll say his teams are not prepared for every possible situation, an unfortunate reality confirmed by the 49ers' lack of knowledge about the new postseason overtime rules during Super Bowl 58.

They'll bemoan a perplexing play call in the biggest moments, such as a pass on 2nd and/or 3rd-and-5 from the opponent's 35-yard line when you have Christian McCaffrey in your backfield and Trent Williams at tackle with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.

Each of these qualms were applied to Reid throughout his 14 years in Philadelphia. Lack of preparation? A common complaint, particularly at the end of his run. Poor clock management? How does a 13-play, 79-yard drive that erased 3:52 of the final 5:40 in Super Bowl 39 when trailing by two scores sound? "Baffling," according to Tom Scocca, who also described Reid's perception within the Eagles' fanbase as, "the worst fourth-quarter tactician in the league, a big-game choker, a bullheaded misuser of talent," and more in a farewell letter to the franchise's all-time leader in wins back in 2013.

A perplexing play call? Those still happen in Kansas City. Eli Apple's tackle of Tyreek Hill at the goal line on a swing pass right before halftime of the 2021 AFC Championship game sparked the Cincinnati Bengals' comeback victory. A push pass to Mecole Hardman in this year's Divisional Round eliminated a scoring chance and kept the Bills within just three points at a pivotal juncture.

Each "misstep" Shanahan has taken during his quest toward Super Bowl glory is actually on a path paved by Reid. In theory, this bodes well for his future. It took Reid 21 seasons to get a ring, but he eventually got one. And a second. And a third. Ironically, he had to go through a divorce to earn them. Shanahan might have to do the same.

Kyle Shanahan may need to leave the 49ers to win a Super Bowl

Brock Purdy will almost always be the inferior QB in the big game

Let's get this out of the way: I am not calling for Shanahan to resign. His best chance to win a Super Bowl in 2024 is to run things back. The team's foundation and roster is one of the league's best, and they play in a conference that, while growing in ferocity, pales in comparison to the AFC.

The 49ers could very easily find themselves in next season's Super Bowl—they're already the favorites to win Super Bowl 59, in fact—and be in possession of a Lombardi Trophy by this date next year.

The problem is, if they are the NFC representative in Super Bowl 59, they will likely hold a disadvantage at the quarterback position yet again. Brock Purdy is a good signal-caller; he occupies the top of the "Game Executive" bunk bed, with Jared Goff on the bottom and Dak Prescott on the trundle. In all likelihood, though, he will never graduate to the true "Difference-Maker" tier occupied by the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and others.

Are you taking Purdy over any member of that trio? What about Joe Burrow or C.J. Stroud? Justin Herbert? I'm not. Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is the ninth most-likely bet to be lining up under center for the AFC in Super Bowl 59, based on BetMGM's odds. Against which potential opponents would Purdy hold the obvious edge?

AFC Super Bowl Odds (via BetMGM) Team Odds Projected Starting QB (Pre-Draft/Free Agency) Kansas City Chiefs +750 Patrick Mahomes Baltimore Ravens +850 Lamar Jackson Buffalo Bills +1200 Josh Allen Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Joe Burrow Miami Dolphins +2000 Tua Tagovailoa Houston Texans +2500 C.J. Stroud Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Justin Herbert Jacksonville Jaguars +3000 Trevor Lawrence New York Jets +3000 Aaron Rodgers Cleveland Browns +5000 Deshaun Watson Indianapolis Colts +5000 Anthony Richardson Las Vegas Raiders +8000 Aidan O'Connell Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 Kenny Pickett Denver Broncos +10000 Russell Wilson Tennessee Titans +15000 Will Levis New England Patriots +20000 Mac Jones

Reid has finally shaken free from his cocoon of postseason troubles because Patrick Mahomes cannot only play outside his structure, but succeed inside it. Purdy's problem is the opposite; he has flashed an ability to color outside the box at times, but his success is largely derived by throwing on time, with anticipation, inside Shanahan's scheme.

He is not as great when backyard football is required because he is not as physically gifted as many other quarterbacks in the league; no fault of his own. It's the reason he was Mr. Irrelevant in the first place.

Shanahan may have to head for greener QB pastures

49ers HC's best chance at getting a QB with a higher ceiling is outside of San Francisco

Reid didn't win a Super Bowl with Donovan McNabb or Michael Vick because they could not complete a high enough volume of passes to overcome his errors. Mahomes can, and has on many a day.

Reid also didn't win a Super Bowl with Alex Smith because Smith wouldn't push the ball downfield and couldn't create enough big plays off-script to counteract any miscues. The Chiefs fumbled five times, turned the ball over twice and went three-and-out on four drives in Super Bowl 58; Mahomes lifted them, and Reid, to victory anyway. Jimmy Garoppolo and Purdy are Shanahan's versions of Smith.

Reid has gone 15-3 in the playoffs with Mahomes, gaining a leg up through a transition to a low-floor, high-ceiling quarterback prospect from Smith's high-floor, low-ceiling approach. The 49ers tried to do the same by trading the farm for Trey Lance in 2021; instead, they got twisted back into the same predicament, with Purdy playing Garoppolo's role.

Will ownership allow Shanahan, who is partially to blame for the Lance debacle, to oversee a similar move in 2026 if he and Purdy haven't won a Super Bowl by then, with the largest amount of financial flexibility possible? Most organizations clean house after one strike, let alone two or three.

The uniqueness of Shanahan's offensive scheme and his overall success could lead San Francisco to give him more leeway, though. After all, Reid did last seven more seasons in Philadelphia. But if Shanahan ever feels his opportunity with the 49ers is dimming, he'll remember what happened on Sunday night.

When the two coaches met at midfield as confetti rained down, Reid saw who he used to be; Shanahan saw who he could be. He won't stop until he becomes a champion, in the Bay Area or elsewhere.

