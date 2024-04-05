Highlights The Baltimore Ravens re-signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a two-year pact worth up to $11 million.

Baltimore continues its tradition of retaining their own players in free agency by bringing back Van Noy.

Van Noy's importance to the 2024 Ravens defense is heightened after many players and staff members left the team this offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens have re-upped with another one of their home-run veteran signings from 2023.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ravens and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy shook hands on a two-year, $9 million contract containing an additional $1 million of incentives for each season. ESPN's Pat McAfee reported the initial agreement, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided the terms of the deal.

Van Noy joined the Ravens ahead of Week 4 last season following four consecutive years playing in a different home city. He put together one of the best campaigns of his NFL tenure in black and purple, recording nine sacks and nine tackles for loss. The sack total was the best of his career.

Baltimore Loves Spending On Their Own Players

Van Noy is the fifth Raven to re-sign in free agency

Baltimore resides among the teams with the least amount of available cap space year after year, which limits the amount of money they can spend in the lavish opening week of free agency. They normally take one big plunge, as they did with Derrick Henry, but most often focus on retaining their own players, like All-Pro defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

This offseason has been no different. Van Noy is the fifth UFA Raven to re-sign since the start of the legal tampering period, joining Malik Harrison, Josh Johnson, Brent Urban and Arthur Maulet. Linebacker Chris Board also returned to Baltimore after two seasons away from the team.

Ravens 2024 Re-Signings Player Position Contract 2023 Stats Justin Madubuike DT 4-year, $98M 56 tackles, 13 sacks, 12 TFL Kyle Van Noy Edge 2-year, $9M 30 tackles, 9 sacks, 9 TFL Arthur Maulet CB 2-year, $4M 37 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT Nelson Agholor WR 1-year, $3.75M 35 catches, 381 yards, 4 TD Malik Harrison LB 1-year, $2.74M 20 tackles Josh Johnson QB 1-year, $1.38M DNP Brent Urban DE 1-year, $1.37M 22 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 TFL Ar'Darius Washington S 1-year, $1.05M 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Van Noy's potential importance to the Ravens was enhanced after fellow 2023 home-run signee Jadeveon Clowney, who also put up a career-high in sacks (9.5) in his first year with Baltimore, capitalized on his own bounce-back season, snagging $20 million over two years from the Carolina Panthers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kyle Van Noy is one of just 10 players to have recorded 5+ sacks in each of the last five seasons.

Baltimore has lost a number of defensive staff members and players, including defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen, after becoming the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points per game allowed, takeaways, and sacks during last year's 13-4 AFC-best regular season.

