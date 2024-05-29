Highlights Kyle Walker has built the perfect right-back, highlighting attributes like strength, pace, and passing ability.

Walker's dream right-back includes attributes from the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reece James stands out as the ultimate right-back choice due to his football IQ, versatility, and all-around abilities per Walker.

Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Kyle Walker is one of the greatest full-backs of his generation. With the pace to outgun any of his opponents, the 34-year-old has gone from being just a speedy player who could get himself out of trouble, to one of the most reliable defenders in football at both ends of the pitch.

Being such a talent with a bucket load of experience, it should come as no surprise to know exactly what key ingredients make up a full-back and on a recent episode of the 'You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker' podcast, the former Tottenham man designed his ultimate right-back using the best defenders in world football.

Taking attributes including strength, pace, technical ability, passing, mentality and football IQ, the multi-time Premier League winner was able to build a defender who would be completely untouchable. Given that his time at the Etihad could be coming to an end, Pep Guardiola may wish that this player actually existed.

Kyle Walker's Dream Right-Back Attribute Player Club Strength Kyle Walker Manchester City Pace Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Technical Ability Joao Cancelo Barcelona Passing Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Mentality Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Football IQ Reece James Chelsea

Strength

Kyle Walker

In terms of strength, Walker, who has made 82 appearances for his country, has opted for himself. You have to admire the City captain's confidence, and it's hard to argue with him too. Despite being at the latter stage of his career, Walker carries himself tremendously and is in peak physical condition. His strength, combined with the force he is able to generate with his pace, makes him a difficult player to stop at full tilt.

Previously, the Englishman had claimed that new Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany was the strongest player he'd come across. With the Belgian now out of the picture, it's hard to imagine anyone in City's dressing room outmuscling Walker.

Pace

Achraf Hakimi

Incredibly, the pacey Walker decided to be humble when it came to choosing who he would take speed from. Instead of himself, the City skipper went for Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan sensation is hardly a slouch, so whilst the fact Walker didn't choose himself is a surprise, picking the 25-year-old is a more than respectable choice. In fact, the former Borussia Dortmund man was briefly the fastest player in Bundesliga history, clocking a speed of 36.49 km/hr in 2020. Although this time was later surpassed by the likes of Alphonso Davies, it remains in the top 10 times of all-time for the division.

Technical Ability

Joao Cancelo

In the age of the inverted full-back, having flawless technical ability is a must-have trait for any top right-sided defender. Whilst there are many talents who have this in abundance, Walker decided to go for someone he knows well in former teammate Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese international was surplus to requirements at Manchester City but has continued to prove his worth in Spain, becoming an integral member of the Barcelona squad during his season-long loan. The 30-year-old is not expected to return to England, but Barca will certainly need to find finances from somewhere should they wish to secure Cancelo's services permanently.

Passing

Trent Alexander-Arnold

There was no other choice when it came to passing, was there? There was often much debate about whether Trent-Alexander Arnold was better off in the middle of the park. That's how good his range of passing is. For a long time, Jurgen Klopp persisted with keeping the Englishman on the flanks, allowing him to demonstrate his deadly crossing.

It wasn't until a former Liverpool coach bet his salary that the academy graduate could excel centrally that Klopp experimented with having the 25-year-old operate as an inverted wing-back. Unsurprisingly, Alexander-Arnold nailed it and his superb vision could lend him to becoming a midfield option for Gareth Southgate at the Euros.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Arnold ranked in the 97th percentile for key passes made during the 2023/24 Premier League season (61).

Dani Carvajal

Mentality

If you're going to win five Champions Leagues in your career, you are bound to have a strong mentality. That is perhaps the strongest attribute that Dani Carvajal has, with the experienced Spaniard using it to full effect throughout his trophy-laden career.

Should Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming Champions League final, Carvajal, alongside Luka Modric, will go one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the two most successful players in European Cup history. Given that the 32-year-old isn't the quickest, nor the strongest, nor as technically gifted as some others, he has had the drive to play at one of the world's most famous clubs and squeeze every last drop out of himself in maintaining his spot in the team.

Reece James

When asked who the best right-back in world football was, other than himself, Walker showed no hesitation in selecting his compatriot Reece James. Labelling him as the total package, the multi-time English champion believes that the Chelsea captain has it all and was aided by his stint as a midfielder in his youth.

In terms of designing the best possible right-back, Walker has said that it's James's football IQ that stands out above all else. Perhaps it's the aforementioned stint in midfield that allowed James to understand better than some of his competitors, but it has certainly drawn high praise from his international teammate. There's no doubt that his talent makes him one of the best English players to miss out on Euro 2024.

Speaking on why he believes the 24-year-old to be the best in his best position, Walker stated: