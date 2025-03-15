Dele Alli's former Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker is being applauded after the right-back tried to stop referee Matteo Marchetti from sending off the midfielder during AC Milan's 2-1 victory over Como on Saturday evening. Alli's first appearance in over two years ended in devastating fashion for the 28-year-old as he was shown a straight red card in stoppage time.

The former England wonderkid, who was tipped for greatness back in 2016, lasted just nine minutes after coming off the bench for Cesc Fabregas' side before his unnecessarily reckless challenge on the back of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's leg led to VAR intervention. After initially showing Alli a yellow card, Marchetti was recommended to take a second look on a pitchside monitor before upgrading his decision to red.

It was Alli's first time sinking his boots into a competitive environment since he opened up about his experiences with sexual abuse in a tell-all interview with Gary Neville on July 13, 2023. In that same emotional sit-down, he revealed he had turned to alcohol and sleeping tablets to get him through bouts with mental illness. After going to rehab, everyone had hoped a move to Como in 2025 would offer him a new lease of life.

Kyle Walker Lauded For Trying To Stop Dele Alli Being Sent Off

He was seen desperately pleading with the referee during stoppage time

As the Englishman headed for an early shower, ex-Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker, who joined Milan from Manchester City in January, pleaded with the officials to show some remorse. But his calls for Alli to escape a red card in stoppage time were brushed aside. See the full incident below:

Alli shared the pitch 96 times with Walker during their time together at Tottenham and for England. However, while Walker’s career skyrocketed, culminating in winning everything possible with Manchester City, his former teammate's journey took a far more turbulent turn - so much so that Alli admitted he once considered retiring at just 24 years old.

Following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Spurs, Alli’s career unravelled, with stints at Everton and Besiktas failing to revive the form that once made him a teenage sensation. Where his time in Italy will lead remains uncertain, but it's safe to say his comeback hasn’t gone to plan so far.