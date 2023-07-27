Manchester City have had a quiet transfer window so far, but outgoings could shape their business for the rest of the window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, confirms one player who is 'tempted by the possibility' of leaving the Etihad Stadium.

After winning the treble last season, Pep Guardiola won't want to allow his squad to become comfortable with what they've achieved so far.

Manchester City transfer news - Latest

City secured the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup last term, so it's hard to find a position where they desperately need strengthening this summer.

However, players looking to leave the club could force City's hand in the transfer market, with replacements necessary for some of their stars.

Ilkay Gundogan left the Etihad to join Catalan giants Barcelona, with Guardiola and his recruitment team seemingly seeing Mateo Kovacic as his successor.

Italian journalist Romano recently reported that Riyad Mahrez was closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia, so City will undoubtedly be in the market for an additional right-sided forward before the window slams shut in September.

Guardiola is known for regularly reshuffling his squad in order to keep players who are hungry to continue winning trophies and performing at the highest level, so it's no surprise to see a few changes occurring over the last few weeks.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester City?

Romano has suggested that City defender Kyle Walker, who was labelled as 'exceptional' by Guardiola, is tempted by a move to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich this summer.

The Italian journalist adds that the Manchester club are doing everything they can to try and keep him at the Tihad, but Thomas Tuchel is pushing to secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Manchester City are really trying their best to keep Kyle Walker, but it's not an easy situation. Also for the player, I can guarantee to you that Walker is tempted by the possibility of joining Bayern Munich.

"It's a big chance, it's a big contract, and Thomas Tuchel is really pushing to have him."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Manchester City?

If Walker was to depart this summer, Guardiola could be looking to find a replacement despite having the options of Rico Lewis, John Stones, and Joao Cancelo.

It's understood that Man City could target Benjamin Pavard this summer if Walker chooses not to extend his stay at the Etihad.

Interestingly, Pavard, of course, plays for Bayern Munich, so the two clubs may be able to come to an agreement regarding the two players.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Aymeric Laporte is one of those who could also leave the club before the window slams shut.

As a result, City may be lining up his replacement, despite his lack of minutes over the last few years.

Guardiola, however, likes to have a full squad of elite talents, and recent reports have claimed that City have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.