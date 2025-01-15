Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has hit back at some fans who suggested that their captain’s behaviour of reportedly not turning up to matches is ‘completely unacceptable’. The defender, 34, has implored them to check their sources.

Looking for a new opportunity at the end of the season, the six-time Premier League winner has experienced a decline in performances this season and, as a result, was left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for Brentford, a game they drew 2–2 thanks to a last-minute equaliser.

As the reigning champions dropped more points this campaign on the weekend, Guardiola opted for a three-man defensive constellation of Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji as Walker's lowly position, despite being captain, became evident.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walker has notched six goals and 23 assists in his 319-game Manchester City career.

A fan account outed the defender for his poor behaviour after hearing reports that Sheffield-born Walker had opted not to turn up to the Brentford match amid concerns over his future, all while suggesting that his commitment – or lack thereof – has attributed to the club's ponderous season.

“Kyle Walker’s behaviour is completely unacceptable. As club captain, failing to show up for matches is a disgrace. If you want to leave, do it with respect—this is not the way. Your lack of commitment has been a major factor in this disappointing campaign.”

In response, the seasoned England international, who has been capped on 93 occasions since making his debut in November 2011 under Fabio Capello, refuted the claim and insisted that they need to check their sources rather than spread misinformation.

“Failed to turn up? I can’t be at Brentford and training at the same time. You may need to check your sources.”

Since joining from fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017, Walker has been nothing short of instrumental in Guardiola's dominance of England, winning a throng of silverware in the east of Manchester.

The full-back's concoction of blistering pace and anticipation has made him one of the most respected defenders of his generation – but it seems as if his days at the Etihad Stadium are numbered, especially as his current deal is set to expire in 18 months' time.

After the four-in-a-row champions' 8-0 win over Salford City in the FA Cup last week, Catalan native Guardiola insisted that Walker, one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, was looking to move onto pastures new at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.