A fresh start, a new stage, and a chance to turn the page - Kyle Walker’s first few outings in the iconic red and black of AC Milan beckoned a honeymoon period. But after his latest Champions League display, it’s evident that the ghosts of his turbulent Manchester City form haven’t been fully exorcised just yet.

In the Rossoneri’s playoff first leg against Feyenoord on Wednesday night, Igor Paixao - one of the standout performers from the initial league phase - delivered the decisive blow, netting the game’s only goal. Now, Milan find themselves with a mountain to climb in their bid to reach the Round of 16 when the two sides meet again next week at the San Siro. Among the biggest concerns for Sergio Conceicao, though, will be Walker’s performance.

The former Manchester City right-back had started the 2024/25 campaign looking like a shadow of his former self, and by December, he begrudgingly accepted that he was no longer cutting it for the four-peat Premier League champions. That realisation fast-tracked his move to Milan after a decorated career in England’s top flight, where he amassed five Premier League titles, a Champions League, two FA Cups, and cemented his status among the greatest right-backs to ever grace the game.

Now, under the bright lights of Italy, Walker has a golden opportunity to write a new chapter. But if his latest display is anything to go by, the script still needs some serious rewriting as the media have their say.

Kyle Walker's Champions League Debut For AC Milan

It was the veteran defender's worst performance for his new club

Everyone will remember just how imperious Walker was in the 2022/23 Champions League campaign. In the quarter-final against PSG, he famously had Kylian Mbappe on lockdown, and it prompted Jack Grealish to ask Thierry Henry would fancy himself against the right-back in his prime after the Cityiens lifted 'Ol' Big Ears' for the first time in Istanbul just a couple of months later.

But his first foray into European competition since bidding farewell to the Etihad was far less fortunate. Across 90 minutes, the 34-year-old certainly looked his age, as he managed to complete just 74% of his total pass attempts, made no successful dribbles, completed just five of his 11 long pass attempts, and won only 42% of his duels.

Walker's opposite number, Paixao, had the beating of him throughout the night. This was evidenced by the fact the Brazilian winger scored and earnt the Man of the Match honour for his efforts. Watch his goal and some analysis below:

Positives were few and far between for Walker, but there were some glimmers of his Serie A form which has endeared him to the San Siro faithful early on. He managed to make eight passes into the final third, create one big chance, and successfully come away with the ball in both of his two tackle attempts. But that hasn't stopped the media from going into meltdown.

Kyle Walker's statistics vs Feyenoord Minutes played 90 Passes 34/47 (72%) Chances created 1 Successful dribbles 0/1 (0%) Passes into final third 8 Long passes 5/11 (45%) Duels won 3/7 (42%) Tackles won 2/2 (100%)

How The Media Reacted To Walker's Performance

The results-driven nature of the game is fickle, and the media quickly slammed the defender

The media have been just as quick to slam Walker as they were to sing his praises in the weeks that led up to his first Champions League game for AC Milan. Sempre Milan gave the Englishman a 5/10 in their match ratings article, writing: "He certainly lost his 1v1 battle tonight and struggled overall in defence, not quite getting the attempted tackles/interceptions right. He also added very little in attack and wasn’t exactly best friends with the ball."

Meanwhile, one journalist added: "Today Walker is going to dream about Paixao", and another said: "Kyle Walker’s most challenging game with Milan since joining. Paixao looked unstoppable". The Sun also ran headlines that read: "Kyle Walker suffers AC Milan Champions League debut to forget with England star run ragged by Brazilian ace."

Football Italia also rated Walker's performance lowly, giving him a 5.5/10 due to the Englishman's struggles despite his experience. A sixth comment also concluded: "The Brazilian has turned Kyle Walker into a broken toy", which typified the amount of stick Walker found himself on the receiving end of as he endured his first poor performance since making the switch to the fashion capital of the world.

Nonetheless, before last night, the veteran full-back had been in fine form for Milan, and he will be looking to continue that run when his team welcome Verona to the San Siro at the weekend. Right now, fans and the media may believe the honeymoon period is over, but only time can truly tell.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob (correct as of 13/02/2025).