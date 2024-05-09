Highlights Tottenham are considering re-signing Kyle Walker-Peters, who is out of contract next summer.

The 27-year-old full-back has flourished since leaving the north London club.

Southampton may need to offload him to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters during the summer transfer window, just four years after selling him, according to talkSPORT.

It may have been a surprise to many that Walker-Peters started the season in the Championship after previously proving himself in the Premier League. The 27-year-old has continued his impressive performances in the second tier, and he could be searching for a way back to the top flight.

Spurs previously allowed the English full-back to depart on a permanent deal to the Saints after spending the second half of the 2019/2020 campaign there on loan. The England international has flourished with the south coast club, and Spurs could be looking to bring him back to north London.

Tottenham Considering Move for Walker-Peters

He's out of contract next summer

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham are now 'considering' re-signing Walker-Peters during the summer transfer window, only four years after they allowed him to join the Championship outfit. The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2024/2025 campaign, meaning the Saints will have a decision to make on his future later this year.

Walker-Peters, described as a 'beautiful footballer' by manager Russell Martin, could leave St Mary's Stadium on a free transfer next summer, so Southampton will be forced to offload him to avoid him depart for nothing if they are unable to tie him down to a new deal.

The Southampton defender's versatility could make him a useful option for Ange Postecoglou. During his time at the Saints, he's played on either side of defence, and has even played slightly further forward under Martin this season. The Australian tactician has had issues at full-back this term, with Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro before spending spells on the treatment table.

If Southampton fail to gain promotion and with his contract running down, Spurs might be able to secure themselves a bargain during the summer transfer window. The north London outfit will be hoping that Walker-Peters hasn't held a grudge after Daniel Levy previously offloaded him to the Saints.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker-Peters has completed more successful take-ons than any other Southampton player this season, with no defenders in the Championship managing more.

Tottenham Will 'Listen to Offers' for Richarlison

Ange Postecoglou demands change

After Spurs were defeated 2-0 away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Postecoglou spoke to the media demanding change, suggesting that they've got a long way to go to get to where he wants to be.

A report from The Telegraph has also claimed that Richarlison will be one of the players that Spurs will listen to offers for in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian forward is enjoying one of his best seasons since coming to the Premier League in terms of his contributions in front of goal, but injuries have certainly hampered his progress.

