Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may bring back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, thanks to a buy-back clause in his contract.

Southampton paid £12m for him in 2020 after a successful loan, but now he could return to Tottenham.

Spurs are able to purchase the right-back for a fee of £30m.

Tottenham Hotspur could look to re-sign Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters in the summer transfer window, with the north-London club having a buyback clause written into his contract.

Walker-Peters signed for Southampton from Spurs for a fee of £12m back in 2020 after spending six months on loan with the Saints. The 26-year-old has become a key player for the South Coast club over the years, producing impressive performances in the Premier League and Championship.

Tottenham could look to re-sign Walker-Peters

The Southampton defender has a buyback clause

According to David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, Spurs are believed to have put a £30m buy-back clause in the contract of Walker-Peters, while also confirming that Arsenal and Manchester United have taken a look at the Southampton defender. Walker-Peters has enjoyed an impressive season with the Saints under Russell Martin and he will undoubtedly want to return to the Premier League in the near future, whether that be with the Saints or another club.

How Kyle Walker-Peters compares to Pedro Porro per 90 minutes this season Kyle Walker-Peters Pedro Porro Goals 0.06 0.00 Assists 0.06 0.30 Pass completion percentage 89.1 75.9 Touches 84.4 80.9 Interceptions 1.30 1.00 Tackles 1.48 2.91 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 22/02/2024

Walker-Peters has kicked on since his move to St Mary's, perhaps more than Spurs would have expected, and they could now make a move to bring him back to the club. According to Graeme Bailey from HITC (speaking to The Spurs News), Walker-Peters is a player who shouldn't be ruled out, with Tottenham searching for a defender capable of playing on both sides.

Pedro Porro has been Ange Postecoglou's primary option at right-back this term, but having a versatile player in Walker-Peters could be useful. With other clubs interested in securing his signature, the north London club might feel they can race ahead of their rivals to acquire the defender.

Related Tottenham have 'interesting centre-backs opening up to them' Tottenham Hotspur are still looking to make another centre-back signing at Hotspur Way in 2024.

Southampton could be forced to sell Walker-Peters

His deal expires in 2025

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season and are now plying their trade in the Championship. The likes of Walker-Peters will be desperate to return to England's top flight, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he pushed for a move in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old's contract expires in 2025, meaning Southampton will have a key decision to make later this year. If Walker-Peters isn't willing to sign a new deal, the Saints could be forced to offload the defender or they risk losing him on a free transfer in 2025. Gaining promotion back to the Premier League will undoubtedly give them a stronger chance of convincing Walker-Peters to stay at St Mary's, so the club face a difficult task for the remainder of the season to finish in the top two of the Championship.