Highlights Kyle Walker showed class after Man City's FA Cup final loss, congratulating Manchester United on their victory.

He also praised United's Kobbie Mainoo for his outstanding performance, highlighting the exciting English talent coming through.

United fans have praised Walker for his post-match comments about their team and players.

Manchester City saw their dreams of becoming the first English side to win a domestic double in back-to-back seasons collapse as they were beaten by Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The Red Devils defied the odds to lift the famous trophy after they disposed of their local rivals 2-1 in an entertaining affair at Wembley.

While losing a cup final is never fun, doing so against your biggest rivals has to hurt even more. You wouldn't know that from Kyle Walker's post-match interview, though, as the City captain showed admirable class when speaking about the result. He's even managed to earn the respect of some Man Utd fans.

Walker Congratulated United on the Victory

Pleased for his England colleagues

While it would have been easy for Walker to feel upset or even bitter after losing to United in the FA Cup final, the full-back was all class during his post-match interview and congratulated the Red Devils for their victory. He spoke about the struggles they've faced this year and revealed that he hoped the win would offer some vindication to certain players. He said:

"First of all, congratulations to Manchester United for winning that trophy. It's probably, and this is not me being negative on them, it's probably not been their best of seasons - but hopefully that's some justification for some of my friends in there that have worked hard and dealt with a lot of stick recently."

The Englishman was then asked about his future international teammate, Kobbie Mainoo. The youngster had a fantastic showing for Erik ten Hag's side throughout the game and got on the scoresheet with a sublime goal in the first half. Walker was effusive with his praise for the United youngster, adding:

"Listen, what a talent. What a talent. The generation of English talent that's coming through is very exciting. Hopefully, he can take this form that he's shown over this season, from breaking into the team to the Euros if he's selected."

It was a nice moment from Walker, who showed why he's City's captain - and United fans voiced their appreciation for his comments via social media afterwards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker has played 301 games for Manchester City

Impressed with his interview

Considering the nature of the interview and the respect that Walker showed the opposition after his side lost, United fans praised Walker for his post-game comments. One fan said: "Didn’t know Walker had this in him, fair play", while another commented: "Is he City's captain? Speaks and acts like one."

Another fan even spoke about their pre-conceived notions of Walker and how the interview had changed that, saying: "Didn't like Kyle by reputation. I was clearly wrong. This is a classy tribute."

It's not often you see a player deal with a cup final loss with as much humility and grace as Walker did here, and he's rightfully earned a few more fans through his response to the defeat. Having almost left City last summer for Bayern Munich, he's since flourished as the side's captain, and remains one of the world's best defenders.