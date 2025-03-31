Summary Despite a strong start, Kyle Walker's performances at AC Milan have declined significantly.

The club is undecided about buying him permanently due to concerns about his age and salary.

Many Milan fans believe he is not good enough to stay long-term based on recent displays.

Kyle Walker's Italian honeymoon seems to be over just 10 games into his loan spell at AC Milan. The Manchester City right-back begrudgingly conceded halfway through the season that he was no longer fit to continue in the Premier League with the four-peat reigning champions, and so a new adventure was on the horizon.

That new test came in the form of a loan spell at the iconic San Siro. In his first few games in the red and black of the Rossoneri, things went well, as proven by the fact he managed to wriggle his way into Thomas Tuchel's first England squad. However, recent outings haven't been too kind for the 34-year-old, and now his performances have just as many lows as they did highs.

At his very best, there's no denying the former Tottenham man is one of the greatest right-backs in Premier League history. But suddenly it seems he has a lot more work to do if he's to stop his career from slipping away.

How Kyle Walker Is Doing at AC Milan After 10 Games

It's not been as plainsailing in recent appearances

After three starts, four-and-a-half hours of football, and three unbeaten matches for AC Milan, during which he conceded just twice, Walker made a good first impression on his new supporters when he first arrived in Milan.

In that same timeframe, he also clocked in an overall passing success rate of over 92%, while his pre-match ritual had endeared him to the San Siro almost instantly. As the saying goes, though, what goes up must come down, and Walker's form is currently reflecting that harsh reality.

In seven Serie A appearances, the right-back has yet to complete a single cross and has played no significant role in attacking transitions. His Champions League debut against Feyenoord further exposed his struggles, as he failed to keep up with Igor Paixao, looking every bit his age.

Since his fast start, there's no doubt Walker's performances have dipped. He was hooked at half-time during AC Milan's 1-0 win over Hellas Verona and also lasted just 45 minutes (this time coming off the bench) in the defeat at Lazio. In his latest outing - a 2-1 defeat to Napoli - Sempre Milan gave him a 4.5/10 player rating, as they wrote: